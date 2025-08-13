There Is A Movement In Portland To Get A New Arena Built

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Portland needs a new arena.

There are some people in Portland, Oregon who are seriously concerned that the future of the National Basketball Association’s Portland Trail Blazers franchise’s tenure in the city might be in jeopardy and they plan to do something about it. Rip City Forever is headed by one-time Trail Blazers player Chris Dudley and he has been joined by two former Trail Blazers executives Marshall Glickman and Erin Hubert want to keep the team in the city. There is that concern because the Paul Allen estate wants to eventually sell the franchise and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said the basketball business needs a new arena. It is hard to build an arena when the business is for sale.

Rip City Forever put out a news release outlining what it intends to do. “While the NBA prefers the Blazers remain in Portland, there is no guarantee. Bigger cities with newer and better arenas would love to steal our team. Seattle’s loss of the Sonics in 2008 is what happens when a community fails to prepare in advance of an ownership change to adapt, compete and win. I am committed to working with the community, elected officials and league officials to ensuring the Blazers remain and succeed in Portland for decades to come,” said Chris Dudley. The City of Portland does not have any plans to build a new arena to replace the city’s 30-year-old arena. A 30-year-old venue is considered antiquated in this day and age unless it has undergone the necessary renovations that create additional revenue opportunities. It is also difficult for Portland and Oregon politicians to plan a new venue without an owner’s input. But Oregon politicians have put aside $800 million in taxpayers money to build a Major League Baseball Portland stadium for a team that does not exist. Portland better produce a venue or else.

