What Is The Price For A Potential NBA Expansion Franchise?

Las Vegas and Seattle seem to be the leading expansion candidates.

Here is a question. Does the proposed sale of the National Basketball Association’s Boston Celtics franchise for a reported $6.1 billion open the door for an NBA expansion? That is a question that has not yet been answered but it appears the NBA brass was waiting for the Celtics business sale to see how much someone was willing to pay for the franchise. The NBA now knows the price for the Boston market. More than six billion dollars. Could the NBA get that price for an expansion team or teams? It depends on just how much a potential NBA owner in Seattle or Las Vegas is willing to pay for an expansion franchise.

The NBA expansion process really has not started although the league brass is absolutely familiar with the two leading expansion candidates, Seattle and Las Vegas. The NBA has an interest in Mexico City as well but geopolitics may get in the way of a United States sports league putting a franchise in Mexico. The NBA wanted to accomplish two things before it was ready to add franchises. The NBA owners wanted a collective bargaining agreement with the players. That deal was reached in 2023. The NBA then wanted to finalize a new American TV deal and that happened in 2024. The NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been somewhat vague about expanding the league to 32 teams. Another fly in the expansion ointment is this. The NBA could establish a permanent presence in Europe starting its own European league. There could be a new venue built in Las Vegas for an NBA franchise. Seattle politicians really did not want to spend money for a new venue for the NBA SuperSonics in 2006 and 2007. Seattle now has a venue. The SuperSonics ownership took the business to Oklahoma City in 2008. NBA expansion may be closer.

