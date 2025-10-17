New Celtics Owner Says No New Boston Arena On The Horizon

But getting a WNBA franchise seems to be a priority.

Bill Chisholm, the new majority owner of the National Basketball Association’s Boston Celtics franchise, is not looking to build an arena for his business and also thinks Boston should have a Women’s National Basketball Association franchise. The arena question is settled for now. “We’re days and weeks in here. I would say. I don’t have a specific point of view other than a philosophical perspective,” Chisholm said. “I really like the Garden personally and more importantly, the team and the players really like the Boston Garden. Equally importantly, the fans really like the Boston Garden. That’s the starting point. Second thing I would say is that the Bruins and Celtics belong together. So no matter what happens, that’s a real priority for me.” The National Hockey League’s Boston Bruins franchise owner Jeremy Jacobs runs the building. The two Boston franchises have shared two homes, the old Boston Garden starting in 1946 and both moved into the present building in 1995.

But Chisholm wants a WNBA franchise in Boston. “First of all, I think Boston should have a team. Like I said earlier, this is the best sports city in the country, and this is the birthplace of basketball, so we should have a team.“ Massachusetts is the birthplace of basketball as Dr. James Naismith did invent the game in December of 1891 but he was an instructor at the Springfield YMCA which is about 90 miles west of Boston. In August, there was a report that the Women’s National Basketball Association’s Connecticut Sun franchise was being sold to one of the owners of the National Basketball Association’s Boston Celtics franchise for $325 million and that business would be moved to Boston. The WNBA was not happy with the report and said Boston would have to wait its turn to land a franchise. Boston is waiting.



