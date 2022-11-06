Kyrie Irving Is Just One NBA Problem

There are two other issues facing the league.

In a rather peculiar way, Kyrie Irving did National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver and his 30 owners a really big favor after promoting an anti-sematic film that was being shown on Jeff Bezos’s Amazon Prime. Bezos, who is a National Football League streaming partner, did not pull the film after Irving promoted it. Bezos was not criticized by his NFL partner about showing the film. But what Irving did was to provide a cloud over two other NBA problems that would be getting an enormous amount of attention. The former San Antonio Spurs psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen has filed a lawsuit that alleges that then Spurs player Josh Primo first exposed himself to Dr. Cauthen in December 2021. Dr. Cauthen made Spurs general manager Brian Wright aware of what occurred but “nothing was done about Primo’s behavior.” The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has begun an investigation into the allegations. Dr. Cauthen filed a lawsuit against the Spurs and Primo, claiming the 19-year-old exposed his genitals to her nine times during multiple sessions. Dr. Cauthen’s contract with the Spurs organization was not renewed in August. Primo was dismissed by the team on October 28th.

Silver got another piece of bad news on November 3rd. Miles Bridges, who was a member of the 2021-22 Charlotte Hornets franchise, pleaded no contest to one felony domestic violence charge of injuring a child’s parent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Bridges was placed on three years’ probation but will avoid jail time as part of a plea agreement. Bridges was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children. Silver could place Bridges on administrative leave while the league investigates domestic violence accusations. The NBA is clearly in a crisis mode because of Kyrie Irving’s actions but it has other major problems.

