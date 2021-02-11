Meet The Mets: Fans Back At New York State Arenas And Stadium On February 23

Limited seating available.

For the first time in nearly a year, Madison Square Garden in Manhattan along with the Brooklyn home of the NBA’s Nets, the Nassau Coliseum, the arena in Buffalo and other New York State sports venues will open up the doors to consumers. The target date to open up the gates is February 23rd in Brooklyn. There will be a National Basketball Association game between the Nets and Sacramento with less than 2,000 people in the building. That is subject to change with the NBA and the National Hockey League seeing COVID-19 outbreaks throughout the United States and in Canada. There are rules that must be followed at arenas throughout New York State. All attendees will be required to test negative for COVID-19 through a PCR test within 72 hours of the event. Face coverings must be worn, social distancing enforced, and assigned seats are mandatory. Event plans must be approved by the New York State Department of Health.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to kick start the state’s economy while getting people getting vaccinated. Some state sports venues in New York and Buffalo are also being used to give out COViD-19 vaccines. Horse racing at Belmont can now have people in the stands although the place is mostly empty except for the Belmont Stakes which usually is held in June. New York Mets and New York Yankees games could have up to 5,000 spectators. College basketball could be played with people in the building in Syracuse. Cuomo has also cleared the way for attendance at minor league baseball games and minor league hockey matches at various venues in the state. The US Open tennis event will allow spectators in late August and early September. It appears that some concerts can take place in the sports venues but not in amphitheaters around the state.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191