Nets Bench Irving Because He Won’t Get The COVID-19 Shot

Irving is out indefinitely.

If Kyrie Irving was a member of the Houston Rockets or the Orlando Magic or 23 other teams, he would be able to play in the NBA without getting a COVID-19 vaccine. But players have to have COVID-19 shots to play in indoor arenas in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Irving is a player for the Brooklyn Nets. Irving refuses to get vaccinated and that has become a problem. Irving is now on the outside looking in. He will not be a member of the Nets teams unless he gets a shot and that was not decided by New York City politicians as Irving could have played most of the road games. The Brooklyn Nets ownership doesn’t want Irving around. Of course, the players association might want to challenge the decision or sue New York City and get the mandate overturned. That option will be a difficult task for the players association.

The Nets organization has benched Irving. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction. We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud.” The Irving saga continues.

