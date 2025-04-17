Aurora Emerges As An Area Of Interest For A New Broncos Stadium



Aurora is about 10 miles from Denver.



Could the National Football League feature a team called the Aurora Broncos? It is possible that Aurora, Colorado’s third largest city and located about 10 miles from Denver could be the home of the Denver Broncos franchise. Broncos’ ownership apparently is looking to replace its 24-year-old stadium by the time its lease with a Denver stadium authority ends in 2030. Denver and Lone Tree, Colorado are also targets for a possible stadium construction for the Broncos’ ownership. Generally, owners begin making noise about the need to either renovate a facility or build an entirely new venue about seven years prior to the end of a lease agreement.

Aurora is just the latest location of interest for Broncos’ ownership. Another area is in Lone Tree, which is about 15 miles south of where the current stadium is located and near the Broncos’ team facility in Englewood. Lone Tree could not handle building a Broncos’ stadium by itself. The town has a population of about 14,000 people. It is the home to Colorado’s largest shopping mall. It is a bedroom community. For a stadium to be built in Lone Tree, Broncos’ ownership and Colorado taxpayers would have to put up money. In 2023, Broncos’ ownership began reaching out to its customers in a quest to find out what the people paying the bills wanted. The National Football League is in a cycle of stadium building, whether it is a new venue or simply renovating an old facility. Ownership groups in Baltimore, Buffalo, Jacksonville and Nashville are getting new or renovated facilities with a good chunk of the funding for the venues coming from taxpayers. In Cleveland, Ohio state legislators are trying to put together a spending bill for a new Browns venue, Owners in Chicago, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Washington want new stadium deals. It is just business.

