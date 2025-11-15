Betting Nuggets: Gary Greene’s NFL Wk 11 trends

As we head into NFL Week 11, the betting board is loaded with sharp angles, matchup edges, and long-running trends that continue to cash year after year. This is the point in the season when teams reveal who they truly are—some surge, some collapse, and others settle into patterns that bettors can exploit if they know where to look. Week 11 historically produces some of the strongest trend-based value of the season, especially in spots involving travel fatigue, divisional familiarity, and teams coming off emotional wins or losses.

Whether you’re looking at ATS streaks, offensive and defensive mismatches, or totals trends that have been hitting at an elite rate, this week provides plenty of opportunities. Below is a complete breakdown of the most profitable angles and betting nuggets, curated to give you a fast, data-driven read on where value may be hiding across the entire slate.

NFL WEEK 11 BETTING NUGGETS/MISMATCHES OF WEEK

TOP BETTING TRENDS – NFL WEEK 11

(A.T.S. = AGAINST THE SPREAD)

1). BROWNS: (1-8) ATS L/9 vs. Losing teams.

2). NINERS: (5-0) ATS last 5 games after Double Digit loss.

3). RAVENS: (8-2-1) ATS week after Rushing for 150+ yards.

4). NY GIANTS: Just (1-7) ATS week after covering spread.

5). BUCCANEERS: (13-3) ATS off straight up Loss week before.

6). BUCCANEERS: Covered spread last 6 after a straight up loss.

7). PANTHERS: (4-0) ATS last 4 games after straight up Road loss.

8). RAMS: (8-1) ATS last 9 meetings vs. Seattle.

9). TITANS: (0-8) ATS last 8 vs. Losing teams.

10). CHIEFS: Just (1-6) ATS last 7 vs. AFC West opponents.

11). EAGLES: (6-0) ATS last 6 vs. Winning teams.

12). LIONS: (13-3) Straight Up under HC Campbell in Prime Time TV games.

13). CARDINALS: (11-4) ATS Last 15 games as the Underdog.

14). SEAHAWKS: (4-0) ATS and Straight Up last 4 Road games.

15). SEAHAWKS: (11-1) ATS under HC MacDonald on Road.

TOP “TOTALS” TRENDS FOR NFL WEEK 11 GAMES

1). PANTHERS: 9 “OVERS” – 1 “UNDER” week after scoring under 15 points.

2). BRONCOS: Last 5 vs. AFC West opponents all went “UNDER”.

3). LIONS/EAGLES: 9 “OVERS” – 1 “UNDER” last 10 meetings.

4). VIKINGS: 6 “OVERS” – 1 “UNDER” L/7 this season.

5). BEARS: All 5 Road games went “OVER” the Total.

6). BENGALS: 7 “OVERS” – 1 “UNDER” last 8 games.

7). RAIDERS: Last 5 Monday Night games all went “UNDER” the Total.

TOP/BOTTOM OFFENSES vs, TOP/BOTTOM DEFENSE MATCHUPS

1). STEELERS (#29) OFFENSE vs. BENGALS (#32) DEFENSE

2). TEXANS (#1) DEFENSE vs. TITANS (DEAD LAST) OFFENSE

3). SEAHAWKS (#9) DEFENSE vs. RAMS (#5) OFFENSE

4). CHIEFS (#6) DEFENSE vs. BRONCOS (#3) DEFENSE

5). CHIEFS (#7) OFFENSE vs. BRONCOS (#3) DEFENSE

6). PANTHERS (#30) PASS OFFENSE vs. FALCONS (#1) PASS DEFENSE

7). RAVENS (#28) PASS OFFENSE vs. BROWNS (#2) PASS DEFENSE

8). COWBOYS (#31) DEFENSE vs. RAIDERS (#30) OFFENSE

9). 4TH QTR POINTS SCORING: G-BAY (103-MOST SCORED vs. NYG (108-MOST ALLOWED)

