Broncos Ownership Looking For Land For A Stadium In The Denver Area

The stadium game has started in the Denver metropolitan area.

The people running the National Football League Denver Broncos franchise are leaving no stone unturned in looking for a piece of land for a new stadium. Earlier this summer, the franchise’s representatives met with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s office wondering if the Denver Urban Renewal Authority would consider an economic gadget to help fund the construction of a Broncos’ stadium-village in town. Broncos’ officials expressed interest in building a stadium at a 58-acre, crescent-shaped area about a mile from the present venue. There is a gadget available that would allow the Broncos’ ownership to keep all of the tax revenue collected in a stadium district to pay down construction debt.

Colorado’s third largest city, Aurora, located about 10 miles from Denver, could provide stadium land. Lone Tree could be a target for a possible stadium construction for the Broncos’ ownership and Douglas County, Colorado Commissioners and Broncos’ ownership representatives have met and have spoken about the possibility of building a stadium in Lone Tree. Lone Tree is a bedroom community of about 14,000 people and does not have the money to build a stadium. The state would have to help with funding. “The Denver Broncos are more than a football team, they are a cultural symbol for the entire Rocky Mountain region,” Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon told The Denver Gazette. Generally, owners begin making noises about the need to either renovate a facility or build an entirely new venue about seven years prior to the end of a lease agreement. Broncos’ ownership is looking to replace its 24-year-old stadium by the time its lease with a Denver stadium authority ends in 2030. In 2023, Broncos’ ownership began reaching out to its customers in a quest to find out what the people who are paying the bills wanted.

