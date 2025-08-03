Broncos’ Ownership Still Looking For A Stadium Deal

The ownership wants a new facility by 2031.

Representatives from the National Football League Denver Broncos ownership, according to the Denver Post, met with Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s office wondering if the Denver Urban Renewal Authority would consider an economic gadget to help fund the construction of a Broncos’ stadium-village in town. The gadget would allow the ownership to keep all of the tax revenue collected in a stadium district to pay down construction debt. Broncos’ ownership is kicking the tires wherever it thinks it can build a stadium. Aurora, Colorado’s third largest city and located about 10 miles from Denver, could provide stadium land. Lone Tree could be a target for a possible stadium construction for the Broncos’ ownership. Lone Tree is a bedroom community of about 14,000 people and does not have the money to build a stadium. The state would have to help with funding. Generally, owners begin making noises about the need to either renovate a facility or build an entirely new venue about seven years prior to the end of a lease agreement. Broncos’ ownership is looking to replace its 24-year-old stadium by the time its lease with a Denver stadium authority ends in 2030.

In 2023, Broncos’ ownership began reaching out to its customers in a quest to find out what the people paying the bills wanted. The National Football League is in a cycle of stadium building whether it is a new venue or simply renovating an old facility. Ownership groups in Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Jacksonville and Nashville are getting new or renovated facilities with a good chunk of the funding for the venues coming from taxpayers. Ohio state legislators put together a $600 million spending bill for a new Cleveland Browns’ venue in Brook Park. Owners in Chicago, Kansas City and Washington want new stadium deals. It is just business.

