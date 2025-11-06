The Denver Broncos (7–2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2–6) on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in a nationally televised clash on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Broncos enter the game riding a six-game win streak, tied for the longest active run in the NFL. They’ve also won nine straight at home, making Denver one of the toughest venues in football this season. With the Chiefs and Chargers close behind in the AFC West, every divisional game matters.

Prime Video Broadcast Team: Legends on the Mic

Calling the action will be Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, Prime Video’s signature Thursday Night duo. Their chemistry and insight have made TNF a must-watch for fans across the country.

Pregame coverage begins with TNF Tonight, hosted by Charissa Thompson, featuring analysts Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, and Richard Sherman. Expect deep dives into Denver’s defensive resurgence and Las Vegas’s quarterback struggles.

Postgame coverage includes TNF Postgame, where the crew breaks down key plays, divisional implications, and standout performances.

Prime Video Game Preview: Broncos Favored, Raiders Reeling

The Broncos are 9.5-point favorites heading into the matchup. Their defense ranks top five in points allowed, while quarterback Russell Wilson has quietly led a balanced offense. Denver’s ability to control tempo and win close games has been key to their success.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are coming off a heartbreaking 30–29 overtime loss to Jacksonville. With four double-digit losses already this season, Las Vegas is struggling to stay competitive against top-tier teams.

Why This Game Matters

This isn’t just another Thursday night game — it’s a divisional litmus test. A win for Denver keeps them in striking distance of the Chiefs and Chargers, while a loss could derail their momentum heading into the second half of the season.

For Las Vegas, it’s a chance to salvage pride and disrupt the playoff race. For fans, it’s a showcase of elite broadcasting, high-stakes football, and the kind of drama only the AFC West can deliver.

Tune in Thursday night — because in Denver, November football means everything.