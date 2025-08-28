Chicago Mayor Still Wants To Keep Bears Franchise In Town

Bears ownership needs taxpayers’ money to build a stadium somewhere.

It is time National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell starts actively doing his job as a lobbyist to get the owners of the Chicago Bears franchise a new stadium somewhere in the Chicago area. The clock is ticking and Bears ownership has to be cringing at the thought that Illinois politicians have not yet buckled under and given them money to build a stadium like lawmakers have done in Ohio with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns’ franchise owners. Or like Jacksonville politicians have done for Shad Khan, the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise owner. Or what has happened in Baltimore, Nashville, Buffalo and Washington, D. C. with stadium projects.

Bears ownership has not been able to convince Illinois Governor JB Pritzker or Illinois lawmakers to free up money from taxpayers to help build a Bears venue in either Chicago or in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights. It’s wait until next year for the Bears franchise ownership in its quest for Illinois state funding for a stadium project. The legislature is done for 2025 and no state money is headed to the ownership. The McCaskey family’s Bears’ ownership group had hoped to break ground for a state-of-the-art 21st century venue by now. In May, the Bears’ ownership put out a statement indicating that it is all over for Chicago for now. “Over the last few months, we have made significant progress with the leaders in Arlington Heights, and look forward to continuing to work with state and local leaders on making a transformative economic development project for the region a reality.” But Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is still willing to cut a deal to keep Bears ownership in his city. “Look, the Bears belong in the city of Chicago. So, my door’s going to remain open.” The door may be open but cash on the barrelhead is the NFL’s motto.

