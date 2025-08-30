Consumers Could Watch Every NFL But It Is Costly

Various platforms will offer NFL games.

It used to be so simple watching National Football League games. In the 1950s, the 12-team NFL had 11 markets and in all the markets except Chicago, each team’s six road games would be shown in the local markets. In Chicago, with the Bears and Cardinals overlapping schedules, hardly any games would be on TV because of the blackout rule which for the most part ended in 1973. The NFL is not a mom-and-pop store anymore and people want to see games. If someone wants to watch every NFL game, it is possible and it is going to cost more than a few dollars for that consumer.

The NFL is on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC with over-the-air offerings. It is also on cable TV, ESPN and that cost is buried in a cable TV package but it was estimated to be around six dollars a month. But for those who want more, the NFL is ready to deliver and so are its partners. There will be ESPN Direct To Consumer for Monday Night Football and NFL on ABC games at $29.99 per month. For those who need Thursday Night Football, Amazon Prime is available for $14.99 per month. NBC’s Peacock will show over-the-air Sunday Night Football games and there will be a Week 17 “Peacock Holiday Exclusive” game. This will be a Saturday game after Christmas. That cost is $11.99 a month. Skydance’s Paramount Plus will have local and national CBS games at $11.99 a month. Fox One will have local and national Fox games for $19.99 per month. Netflix has Christmas Day games and that is $22.99 a month. Of course on some of the services there is plenty of non-NFL programming. Red Zone and YouTube are available too. The cost adds up. The NFL is always about money.

