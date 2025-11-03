Dallas v Arizona: Gary Greene’s MNF picks and stats

NFL WEEK 9 MONDAY NIGHT PREVIEW ~ ARIZONA @ DALLAS

VEGAS ODDS: DALLAS (-3) ~ TOTAL: (53 ½)

TEAM TOTALS: DALLAS (28 ½) ~ ARIZONA (24 ½)

ARIZONA (2-5) / (1-2 ON ROAD) ~ DALLAS (3-4-1) / (2-0-1 AT HOME)

ARIZONA (#22) OFFENSE (110R-220P) vs. DALLAS (#31) DEF (146R-259P)

DALLAS (#2) OFFENSE (120R-264P) vs. ARIZONA (#20) DEF (101R-235P)

DALLAS LOOKS TO REIGNITE TORRID HOME SCORING OFFENSE!

The Cowboys have only played 3 Home games these first 8 games and what a difference home cooking has been for the Boys Offense as they have scored at least (40) points in all 3 Home games this season (40, 40, 44). Dallas QB Dak Prescott has been fantastic at Home averaging (315) passing yards and completing (74%) of his passes. He has an Interception rate of (0.8%) and he’s been sacked only (2%) of their plays (#2 in the NFL).

Prescott will be chomping at the bit to rebound off his worst game all season last week where he had (0) TD passes and only (188 passing yards – season low) and 2 Interceptions (the only 2 Turnovers by Dallas the past 5 games combined).

ARIZONA GOES ON THE ROAD LOOKING TO END 5 GAME LOSING SKID!

The 2025 season started off great for the Cardinals with 2 wins out the gate and a renewed energy that this team could compete for a Playoff spot. Well folks the next 5 games all ended with a loss and to make matters worse they lost those 5 games by a combined 13 points. No loss was by over 4 points. All 7 games this season were decided by a TD or less.

Tonight they will once again be without starting QB K. Murray as long time veteran QB J. Brissett gets the start. There has been no dropoff at all and in fact the Cards Offense has averaged more points and more total yards with Brissett under Center.

He’s averaging (300) passing yards and points per game in his 2 starts.

NEITHER TEAM CAN STOP THE PASS!

Both teams have really struggled to stop the Pass as the Cowboys Defense is allowing the second most (259) Passing yards and the Cardinals Defense the 7th most (235).

The Cards Defense hasn’t allowed an opposing QB to pass for under (200) yards the entire season. Arizona will be entering this game with the Defense off two games where they were on the field for 70 of the 120 minutes.

It’s hard to get your Defense off the field if you can’t get to the opposing QB and the Cardinals only have (4) sacks the past (3) games and if they keep up at that porous rate they are in big trouble as Cowboys QB Prescott has been sacked only (5x) the past (5) games combined.

BOTH TEAMS DEFENSES HAVE RUN OUT OF GAS IN THE 4TH QUARTER!

Most teams that struggle to stop their opponents from scoring in the key quarter (4th) each game will almost assuredly have an overall losing record.

Well this game pits the worst vs. the 3rd worst in Defensive points allowed in the 4th quarter. Arizona’s D has allowed a league 3rd most (76) fourth quarter points and the Cowboys Defense has allowed the most (78).

Making this stat for the Cardinals even worse is the fact they have scored the least amount of points in the critical 4th quarter (29) the entire season.

TOP TRENDS TO WATCH FOR THIS MONDAY NIGHT AFFAIR!

1). ARIZONA: (4-0) ATS on the Road their last 4 on the highway.

2). ARIZONA: (1-4) ATS when playing on Monday Nights their past 5.

3). DALLAS: Has committed only 1 Turnover at Home all season.

4). DALLAS: Is averaging (41) points per game at Home this season.

TOP PROP BET TO WATCH CLOSELY

The Cardinals Offense simply doesn’t possess star WR talent and the one real weapon all season has been stud Tight End Trey McBride, who leads the team with (47) receptions, Touchdowns (4), yards per game (60), first downs (24) and yards after the catch (185).

The second best receptions guy is WR M. Harrison with only (24) catches all season long. McBride has at least (5) catches in every game thus far and he has (18) catches, (3) TD’s the past 2 games with Brissett as the starter.

McBride had only (1) TD catch all season prior to the past 2 games so it’s clear he has great chemistry with Brissett as the quarterback.

GARY’S FINAL PASS

This isn’t a dreamy matchup as both teams have won only 3 of their last 10 games overall. It’s not enough you will see a team with a top 2 Offense and a bottom 2 Defense but that’s where we find the Cowboys.

Although the Cards Offense has fared better with Brissett in passing yards he’s also been sacked (8x) as he holds onto the ball often way too long and eventually pays the price (last week he was sacked 6x).

The Cards Offensive Line has been shaky all season allowing both their QB’s to be sacked (24x). The Cowboys Defense has (9) of their (14) sacks at Home so they should be able to generate at least 3 sacks here tonight.

When you have a terrible Defense it’s hard to really look to “Bet ON” those types of teams but in this rare case the Cowboys have too many huge advantages to not side with them here.

BIG WR DUO

They have 2 studs at WR (Pickens and Lamb) who are both on pace to average (80+) receiving yards for an entire season. No duo has accomplished this rare feat in the past 5 seasons. Gigantic advantage to Dallas from that standpoint tonight.

I am a Commanders fan so I almost always root for Dallas to lose but the fact of the matter here tonight is Dak Prescott at Home is as good as it gets for any teams QB when playing at Home. He’s thrown only one interception at home and has gone (31-14-1) after a loss since 2016.

Dak’s coming off his worst game all season and will really feast being back home in the friendly AT&T Stadium confines. He’s led the Cowboys to a league leading (101) second quarter points and there won’t be enough pressure by the Cards pass rush to affect his performance tonight.

I’ll side with the team averaging a whopping (41) points per game at Home over the team that has only one sack in each Road game this season and one that has zero wide receiver talent vs. one that is overloaded with wide receiver talent to somehow try and keep up score for score with this very explosive Cowboys Offense.

We won last nights Free Pick as Seattle slaughtered my hapless Commanders team in very easy wire to wire fashion so hoping for a Prime Time TV sweep here with another rocking chair type winner to close out Week 9.

GARY’S FINAL PREDICTION

Dallas wins by 10!

