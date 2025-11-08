Dogs Bark NFL Week 9: what about Week 10?

NFL WEEK 10 REPORT: DOGS BARK BACK AS FAVORITES FALL FLAT

After several weeks of dominance from the favorites, the underdogs finally had their day in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season. Bettors who backed the Dogs were rewarded across the board — both “Against the Spread” and on the Moneyline — as the league’s balance of power continues to shift midseason.

Favorites managed to cover just five games last week, while nine underdogs came through on the number. Even more surprising, six of those Dogs didn’t just cover — they won outright. It marked one of the best collective showings for underdogs this season and provided a nice rebound after two straight weeks of lopsided results.

Scoring also showed balance with seven “Overs” and seven “Unders,” continuing a season-long trend toward relatively even totals. The overall numbers still slightly favor the “Over,” but it’s close enough that matchups and weather are taking on extra importance as we move into November football.

Another key storyline was the return of close games. Two weeks ago, nearly every matchup turned into a blowout, with 11 games decided by double digits. This past week, that number dropped significantly to just three double-digit margins, and nine games were decided by a touchdown or less. Bettors who favor teasers and Moneyline parlays certainly noticed the difference.

Perhaps the biggest shock of the weekend was the Green Bay Packers’ collapse as a two-touchdown favorite. Losing outright in that spot qualifies as the season’s biggest upset — and a reminder that no favorite is truly safe in today’s NFL.

As we roll into Week 10, trends are tightening and the spreads are sharper, but value still exists for those who do their homework. Remember, always look deeper than just the line — find the matchup edges and stay disciplined.

NFL WEEK 10: “AGAINST THE SPREAD” / OVER-UNDERS / DOGS STRAIGHT UP / WIN MARGINS REPORT

BELOW IS PAST “WEEK 9” FULL RESULTS AND NEW FULL UPDATED SEASON RESULTS IN THE FAR RIGHT COLUMN

Note: A.T.S. = “AGAINST THE SPREAD”

(A.T.S. LAST WEEK ~ NFL WEEK 9): 2025 SEASON OVERALL

FAVORITES A.T.S. = 5 (75)

DOGS A.T.S. = 9 (60)

FAVORITES STRAIGHT UP ON MONEYLINE = 8 (94)

DOGS STRAIGHT UP = 6 (39)

(TOTALS):

“OVERS” = 7 (71)

“UNDERS” = 7 (64)

(WIN MARGINS):

0 (TIES) = 0 (1)

1-3 POINTS = 5 (33)

4-7 POINTS = 4 (29)

8–10 POINTS = 2 (13)

11+ POINTS = 11 (*by 22, 24, 24) (59)

NOTE: Teams are winning by double digits and now more than teams winning by combined (1-7) points. Two weeks ago only one game was decided by a TD or less and this week it was 5. Two weeks ago 11 games were decided by 11 points or more and this week that dropped all the way down to just 3 as the Dogs were barking again finally with 9 Dog covering the spread and 6 Dogs winning straight up. Three Dogs won by a FG with 9 games decided by a TD or less. The “OVERS” still hold a small lead overall this 2025 NFL season. The Packers losing straight up as a two TD favorite is the biggest shocker of the season so far.

