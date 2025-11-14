Gary Greene’s A.T.S. over/under NFL report

Week 11 Betting Landscape

As the NFL rolls into Week 11, bettors are recalibrating after one of the most unpredictable weeks of the 2025 season. Week 10 delivered a rare blow to favorites while handing underdog backers one of their most profitable weekends to date. With momentum shifting and oddsmakers adjusting accordingly, Week 11 sets the stage for a volatile board full of opportunity, traps, and overreactions.

Underdogs Surge Into Focus

The Dogs came alive in Week 10, smashing expectations with eight against-the-spread wins and five outright victories. It was the type of weekend sportsbooks dream about, highlighted by Miami’s stunning straight-up win as nearly a double-digit underdog — and they didn’t just win, they dominated by 17. Bettors leaning too heavily on favorites were burned, especially with Buffalo suffering a costly Moneyline defeat that shattered countless parlays.

Overs Continue Their Quiet Push

Totals bettors continue to see balance, but Overs still hold a narrow edge on the season. Week 10 split exactly down the middle, but offensive surges from teams like Kansas City, Denver, and Miami are keeping books from shading numbers too far down. As temperatures drop and wind becomes a weekly factor, totals remain one of the trickiest markets heading into Week 11.

Margin of Victory Trends Tighten

For the first time this season, close wins (seven points or fewer) officially overtook double-digit victories in total count. Bettors who rely on teasers and alt-spreads should take note — the league is tightening, and margins are shrinking. Still, five games last week landed in the 11+ category, proving that blowouts remain very much alive depending on matchups, injuries, and late-game chaos.

Tools For The Bettor

With uncertainty mounting and the playoff picture sharpening, more bettors are turning to data-driven resources to gain an edge. Gary Greene’s weekly stats pages continue to serve as one of the most reliable snapshot tools in the betting space, offering trends, matchups, and deep-cut angles that save hours of research each week. With Week 11 looming large, preparation is everything.

WEEK 11 “AGAINST THE SPREAD”/OVER-UNDERS/DOGS STRAIGHT UP/WIN MARGINS WEEKLY/SEASONAL REPORT

BELOW IS PAST “WEEK 10” FULL RESULTS AND NEW FULL UPDATED SEASON RESULTS IN THE FAR RIGHT COLUMN

Note: A.T.S. = “AGAINST THE SPREAD”

(A.T.S. LAST WEEK ~ NFL WEEK 10): 2025 SEASON OVERALL

FAVORITES A.T.S. = 6 (81)

DOGS A.T.S. = 8 (68)

FAVORITES STRAIGHT UP ON MONEYLINE = 9 (103)

DOGS STRAIGHT UP = 5 (44)

(TOTALS):

“OVERS” = 7 (78)

“UNDERS” = 7 (71)

(WIN MARGINS):

0 (TIES) = 0 (1)

1-3 POINTS = 2 (35)

4-7 POINTS = 5 (34)

8–10 POINTS = 2 (15)

11+ POINTS = 5 (*by 17. 22, 22, 16, 15) (64)

NOTE: Teams winning by double digits have finally been passed by teams winning by a TD or less. The Dogs had their best NFL week all season with 8 covering the spread and even 5 winning straight up – including the Dolphins who pulled a nearly double digit underdog spread winning straight up by 17. The Bills loss on the Moneyline really helped the books from another devastating week of the big favorites all covering the moneyline parlays. The “OVERS” still hold a small lead overall this 2025 NFL season!

