Gary Greene’s NFL against the spread numbers

NFL A.T.S. RECORDS / OVER-UNDERS / DOGS STRAIGHT UP / MARGIN OF VICTORY

WEEK 7 NFL BETTING SNAPSHOT

Seven weeks into the 2025 NFL season, betting patterns are starting to settle in — and they’re favoring the chalk. Favorites continue to control both the scoreboard and the spread, while underdogs struggle to cash with any consistency. The gap between good teams and bad ones is growing, and that widening margin has been a bettor’s best friend.

PUBLIC VS. BOOKS

Public bettors had a strong showing again in Week 7, riding several big favorites that delivered double-digit wins. Sportsbooks, meanwhile, took a hit as moneyline parlays rolled through nearly every major matchup. Totals remain closely split, but the “Overs” trend is quietly gaining traction across the league.

WHAT TO WATCH MOVING FORWARD

Expect the pattern to continue into Week 8 as elite offenses regain rhythm and weaker defenses continue to collapse. Blowouts are up, close games are down, and for now — betting the favorite remains the profitable side of the NFL equation.

RECORDS NOW THRU NFL WEEK 6 OF THE 2025 NFL SEASON

BELOW IS PAST “WEEK 7” FULL RESULTS AND NEW FULL UPDATED SEASON RESULTS IN FAR RIGHT COLUMN

Note: A.T.S. = “AGAINST THE SPREAD”

(A.T.S. LAST WEEK ~ NFL WEEK 7): 2025 SEASON OVERALL

FAVORITES A.T.S. = 11 (59)

DOGS A.T.S. = 4 (49)

FAVORITES STRAIGHT UP ON MONEYLINE = 13 (75)

DOGS STRAIGHT UP = 2 (31)

(TOTALS):

“OVERS” = 9 (55)

“UNDERS” = 6 (53)

(WIN MARGINS):

0 (TIES) = 0 (1)

1–3 POINTS = 2 (27)

4–7 POINTS = 3 (25)

8–10 POINTS = 3 (10)

11+ POINTS = 8 (by 28, 31, 18, 25, 12, 14, 22, 15) (45)

NOTE: Teams are winning by double digits and now almost the same amount as teams winning by combined (1–7) points. This past week seven teams that were the Favorite won by 14 points or more, with four teams winning by over three touchdowns (22 points or more). Those playing Moneyline Parlays of multiple teams won nearly every parlay that was made, destroying the Sportsbooks. Even worse, one of the only two Dogs to win straight up — the Indy Colts — were one of the elite teams so far coming into last week’s games. Straight Up Dogs are NOT barking this season.

FINAL NOTE: Each week we will update the past week & then fully update the season totals for each category!

