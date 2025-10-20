Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants looked poised for a statement win in Denver, but a historic fourth-quarter collapse handed the Broncos a stunning 33-32 victory. Here’s how it unraveled — and what the Giants must do next.

Giants Show Signs of Growth Before Collapse

The New York Giants entered Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos with a renewed sense of urgency and a rookie quarterback showing flashes of brilliance. Jaxson Dart led the Giants to a commanding 26-8 lead with under six minutes remaining, showcasing improved offensive rhythm and defensive dominance through three quarters.

The defense pitched a shutout for most of the game, and Dart’s confidence under center was evident. The Giants appeared to be on the verge of snapping a nine-game road losing streak dating back to October 6, 2024.

The Turning Point

Everything changed when Dart, trying to extend a play, got his feet tangled in the turf and threw an interception to Justin Strnad, who returned it to the New York 19-yard line. Moments later, Bo Nix connected with RJ Harvey for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 26-23 with 3:51 left.

“I can’t do that,” Dart admitted postgame. “We were in full control of the game. In our situation, you can’t do that.”

The Broncos seized momentum, and the crowd roared as Nix ran in an 18-yard touchdown to give Denver a 30-26 lead with 1:51 remaining.

Final Seconds Drama

Dart responded with a clutch drive, aided by three defensive penalties — including one on Broncos coach Sean Payton for stepping onto the field. Dart capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Giants a 32-30 lead with 37 seconds left.

But kicker Jude McAtamney missed his second extra point of the game, leaving the door open. Nix completed two long passes to set up Wil Lutz’s game-winning 39-yard field goal as time expired.

Historic Collapse

The Giants allowed 227 of Denver’s 407 total yards in the fourth quarter — all 33 points came in the final frame. According to CBS, NFL teams had won 1,602 consecutive games when leading by 18 points in the final six minutes. That streak is now broken.

“It’s tough to lose any game. But certainly, this was a tough one,” said Giants coach Brian Daboll. “Everybody gave everything they had.”

What’s Next for the Giants?

To build on their early success, the Giants must:

Reinforce defensive stamina and late-game discipline

Improve special teams consistency, especially in kicking

Help Dart learn from high-pressure mistakes

Address road game preparation and mental toughness

The pieces are there. Now it’s about execution and resilience.