Goodell Wants Ohio Politicians To Pony Up Money For Dee And Jimmy Haslam’s Brook Park Football Venue

Send us money.

In the Cleveland Browns stadium game with Ohio, the cavalry has been called in to help win the battle for Jimmy and Dee Haslam, the owners of the National Football League Cleveland Browns franchise. Commissioner Roger Goodell has told Ohio Governor Mike DeWine it would be so beneficial for Ohio taxpayers to throw money the Haslams’ way. The Haslams want to build a Browns’ stadium-village in Brook Park, which is about 14 miles from Cleveland. The Haslams purchased a 176-acre parcel in Brook Park that could easily house a stadium-village. The stadium would have a dome and could get a Super Bowl or a Men’s College Basketball Final Four weekend, events that are now given to areas as a reward to politicians who allocated taxpayers’ money for a venue. The Haslams have said the project which will include a stadium, retail and residential space and will cost around $2.4 billion to complete, although with the trade wars taking place, that price tag will be higher. The Haslams want half of that money from Ohio taxpayers. Ohio politicians may want to help the Haslams by throwing at least $600 million of state at their proposed project but there is a problem. Where do the state politicians find the money for the Haslams?

Goodell spoke to Rich Exner of the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s website and seemed upbeat about his dealings with Ohio elected leaders. “All of the conversations have been incredibly positive. Tremendous leadership by the governor and leadership by Assembly. We think this is a benefit not just to Brook Park. This is a benefit to the entire area, including downtown. People coming here for events will be staying downtown. They will be eating downtown.” Goodell’s job is a lobbyist and pushing the right political buttons is just a part of his job description.

