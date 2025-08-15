Kansas City Chiefs President Says There Is No Hurry To Solve His Business’s Stadium Issue

The business is deciding what is the best offer for its stadium options.

The president of the National Football League Kansas City Chiefs franchise, Mark Donovan said there is no timeline in making a decision on where the franchise is going to call home in 2032. The Chiefs ownership has a pleasant problem. Does it stay in Jackson County, Missouri or go to nearby Kansas? Kansas politicians are giving the Chiefs’ ownership some time to study if it makes sense to take the Kansas subsidy offer to move to the state. Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signed a bill that would give state money to keep Clark Hunt’s Chiefs business in his state..

The stadium problems began in April 2024 when Jackson County, Missouri voters said no to extending a sales tax that would have funded a Major League Baseball Kansas City Royals’ downtown stadium and a renovation of Hunt’s Chiefs’ football venue. There is really nothing new from Kansas where local politicians have had a stadium funding plan in place for more than a year. Kansas lawmakers approved a proposal that would see STAR bonds used to help pay 75% of the cost of building two stadiums in Kansas. Additionally, sports gambling and lottery gaming and sales tax revenue from businesses in the stadium development districts would cover bond debt. Another source of revenue to pay off the debt would come from a liquor tax. Kansas lawmakers could use a mechanism that would allow up to 100% of sales tax revenue on alcoholic liquor sales within a stadium district to pay off bonds for the structures. Missouri politicians will pay up to 50 percent of the construction costs of two venues in an attempt to keep the Royals business and Hunt’s business in the state. The stadium game is now in overtime but Hunt is emerging as the clear winner in the Kansas-Missouri stadium game.

