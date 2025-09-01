Mark Eckel’s 2025 NFL season picks: new faces in Super Bowl?

NFL 2025 Season Preview by Mark Eckel

Mark Eckel will be our NFL writer for the 2025 season, bringing decades of football knowledge, insight, and storytelling to our coverage. Known for his sharp analysis and ability to make sense of the chaos that comes with every NFL season, Eckel will guide readers through what promises to be a fascinating journey from Week 1 all the way to the Super Bowl.

This year feels different. From the NFC’s power struggles to the AFC’s rising challengers, storylines are everywhere. Veteran quarterbacks facing their twilight years, young stars pushing to take control of the league, and franchises searching for that elusive next step all make 2025 one of the most intriguing football seasons in a long time. With Eckel leading the way, fans will get a clear look at the biggest questions, boldest predictions, and everything in between.

Eckel’s Big Questions Heading Into the 2025 Season

Can the Philadelphia Eagles do what no NFC team has done since the Cowboys in 1992–93—repeat as conference champions?

Will Micah Parsons put the “Title’’ back in “Titletown’’ for the Green Bay Packers?

With two new coordinators, are the Detroit Lions ready to take the next step the franchise has never taken before?

Why don’t the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get talked about as serious contenders?

Can 37-year-old Matthew Stafford stay healthy for a full 17-game season in his 17th year with the Los Angeles Rams?

In the AFC, are MVPs Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson ready to turn regular-season success into playoff wins?

Can the Chiefs bounce back from their one-sided Super Bowl loss, or will the Broncos and Chargers unseat them in the AFC West?

Are the Houston Texans the surprise team nobody is talking about?

And finally: can Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals even make the playoffs, let alone return to the Super Bowl?

All those questions—and more—will be answered over the next five months as the NFL season kicks off Thursday night.

NFC East

Not since the Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills in back to back Super Bowls has a NFC team repeated as champs. The Eagles have the offense to do just that, but their defense has a lot of new faces that might hold them back. The Eagles should go back to back in the division which hasn’t happened since they did that from 2001-04. Washington will challenge the Eagles, but settle for a wild-card spot.

NFC South

Tampa Bay will extend it’s NFC long streak of making the playoffs to six consecutive years by winning this division again. The battle will be for second place and a possible wild-card spot between Atlanta and Carolina.

NFC North

Parsons takes an 11-win Packers team to a new level. It’s not often a team can add the best player on his side of the ball to its defense. The Lions will start slowly, but will be tough at the end.

NFC West

Call this the parity division. Any of the four teams could finish first or last. If Stafford can stay healthy the Rams are the clear-cut choice, but that’s a big if. The same goes for about half of the 49ers roster and especially running back Christian McCaffery. Seattle hopes Sam Darnold can do what he did for Minnesota during the 2024 regular season. Watch out for the Arizona Cardinals and the combination of Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison in Year 2.

AFC East

Ho hum, Buffalo will walk away with its sixth consecutive division title. But for Bills Mafia that’s not enough. Don’t be shocked if New England, with new head coach Mike Vrabel challenges for a wild-card berth.

AFC South

In the league’s worst division Houston stands above the rest. The mission for the Texans is to use those six division games to gain home field advantage in the playoffs.

AFC North

It’s the Baltimore Ravens division to lose, and although the Bengals and Steelers could make noise, the Ravens won’t lose it.

AFC West

It might be time to end the Chiefs nine-year run as division champs. Both the Chargers and Broncos seem poised to take over with a younger and hungrier roster.

NFC Predictions

Division Champs: Eagles, Bucs, Packers, Rams

Wild Cards: Commanders, Lions, Cardinals

Championship Game: Packers over Bucs

AFC Predictions

Division Champs: Bills, Texans, Ravens, Chargers

Wild Cards: Broncos, Chiefs, Bengals

Championship Game: Texans over Bills

Super Bowl

Packers over Texans

Awards

MVP: Joe Burrow, Bengals

Defensive MVP: Micah Parsons, Packers

Rookie of the Year (offense): Omarion Hampton, Chargers

Rookie of the Year (defense): Mike Green, Ravens

Coach of the Year: DeMeco Ryans, Texans