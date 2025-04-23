NFL Draft Is Made Legal Through Collective Bargaining

NFL fans are celebrating the suppression of salaries.

The National Football League Draft is in Green Bay, a city that housed an NFL franchise before there was such a thing as a draft. The first draft was in 1936. The draft is a violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act and is only made legal through collective bargaining. The draft is illegal as it stops elite college football players from shopping around for the best job. The players are denied choices where they can work. They have just one place to go. If they decide not to report to the team that drafts them, those players can sit out, force a trade or play in the UFL or Canada.

NFL owners and the National Football League Players Association can collectively bargain conditions for the draft and if that means shutting down college football players job possibilities so be it. The mock draft cottage industry that makes a ton of money talking essentially about nothing, college players being drafted, needs to keep the pretense going and say nothing. The league claims that it wants competitive balance and having the worst football teams take the best players in a draft order that starts with the worst team picking first does that. But in reality, that isn’t the reason that the owners want the draft. By having a draft, the owners can suppress salaries and stop owners from bidding for the best college players. Football fans want every bit of information on players with the hopes that their team will get the best of the available players through the draft. What they are celebrating is a suppression of trade and NFL owners are very happy no one notices or cares that the draft is essentially illegal, that it is only legit through collective bargaining and a union agreeing to terms. The draft is a salary suppression tactic.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com

The NFL Draft is in Green Bay