NFL Is Melbourne Bound In 2026

The NFL has been in Australia before.

According to National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell, the league will begin its 2026 regular season with a game in Melbourne, Australia. That game will feature the Los Angeles Rams and some other team. The NFL is a product of the United States and right now, Australians are not too thrilled with the 10 percent tariff on Australian exports to the United States. The NFL has tried Australia before in 1999 with a pre-season game in Sydney. National Football League owners are looking to get Australian dollars, money from Brazil, pounds and euros. NFL owners also would like to get Flag Football into the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The NFL is not playing a game in Mexico City in 2025 because the local stadium is being renovated to accommodate 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup matches. The NFL also sees gold in Mexico despite the global economic barriers.

The NFL is going to Madrid, Spain in 2025. The NFL is going to Berlin, Germany in 2025. The NFL is going to Dublin, Ireland in 2025. The NFL will continue playing games in London, England. But not everybody is happy with the NFL’s attempt to conquer the globe. National Football League Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell is against the NFL adding an extra game for a global stop and is concerned with the NFL conquering the globe strategy. He is worried about the players’ safety and health playing in venues that do not host NFL games. But this is all about money, nothing else. The NFL can cash in with a one-off game from gate revenues but it is more about selling caps and t-shirts than it is about developing football players in Spain or Australia. Goodell, apparently, is not worried about foreign relations impacting the quest to conquer the globe. The NFL wants to bring the circus to town.

