NFL Owners See Dollars Available For Them At The 2028 LA Olympics

National Football League owners continue their search for more revenue opportunities and have decided the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics offers one of those opportunities. The league will allow players to participate in the Flag Football event in an attempt to broaden global interest in the product. The Los Angeles event will take place between July 14th and 30th, 2028 which would normally fall within the dates of the opening of the 32 teams training camps. The NFL owners and presumably the National Football League Players Association need to work out details of the participation. NFL owners feel confident that the Los Angeles Olympics will go on as planned but the International Olympic Committee may be a bit concerned about how the world is viewing the United States now with the trade wars taking place and the detention of some travelers trying to get into the United States.

In April, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Gene Sykes said he and the group’s CEO, Sarah Hirshland, “were quite pleased to hear that support” during meetings with members of Congress and the Trump administration. But with the travel restriction policies in place, athletes and coaches from 43 countries may not find a welcome mat when arriving in the United States. In the past some countries have boycotted the Olympics for various reasons including the 1976 Montréal event when 22 African nations boycotted the Olympics as a protest against New Zealand’s rugby team touring apartheid South Africa. The 22 nations wanted New Zealand tossed from the Games. In 1980, the United States led a boycott of the 1980 Moscow Games as a protest to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. The Soviets returned the favor by not showing up to the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. The NFL sees money and will be in LA in 2028.

