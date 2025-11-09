Stock Up, Stock Down: Gary Greene NFL Wk 10

STOCK UP TEAMS OF THE WEEK

(1). L.A. RAMS TEAM:

The most dominant team in the NFL the past 3 weeks is the Rams and it’s not even close. They have completely dominated their past 3 opponents winning by 24, 28 and 14 points and the Defense has been like Fort Knox as they have allowed only 10, 7 and 3 points. The Offense has only committed 1 turnover the past 3 games and in the last 2 games the Offense has been on the field 76 minutes and allowed the Defense to be well rested being on the field just 44 minutes. Last week they played as dominant as you can possibly play as the Defense was only on the field vs. the Saints only 16 minutes. They have gone 8-9 the past two games inside the Red Zone. Stock up.

The Rams Defense has 27 Sacks this season (3rd most) and the past 3 games they have 12 Sacks as they are getting tons of pressure and smothering opposing QB’s. On Offense veteran QB Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level leading the now #6 Offense while being the #1 Passing Yards leader (258 yards per game). Stafford has two (300+) yard games and two more (267+) yard games. He has thrown only 2 Interceptions all season. Both sides of the ball are playing elite level football and the Defense will head into a big game Sunday vs. rival San Fran very well rested. This team right now looks to be a solid Super Bowl contender.

(2). BUFFALO BILLS OFFENSE:

After back to back games with 400+ yards of Offense the Bills moved into the #1 Offense spot in the rankings and the past 2 games the Offense has zero turnovers and has dominated the time clock possessing the ball 35 and 34 minutes. The best part is it’s not all stud QB Josh Allen’s arm but the team’s ability to rush the ball in dominating fashion. The past 2 weeks they have rushed the ball for a whopping 245 and 141 rushing yard games. They now lead the league in rushing with 162 rushing yards per game. There are 9 teams not rushing the ball even at 100 yards per game. They are making a solid push to average an insane 400 total yards per game sitting now at 386 per game.

The Bills Offense has won the Time of Possession battle in every game but one where they were barely beaten in that critical stat. They are keeping their Defense very fresh for the later parts of games and the past two weeks the Offense has scored 40 and 28 points vs. two very formidable Defenses (Panthers and Chiefs). After getting a huge wake up call losing back to back games they are playing with a much different physical dominance and playing again like a Top 3 team in the league. The bear got poked and has responded beautifully after those back to back losses with dominating rushing games as the Offensive Line is now blowing the opposing D-Lines back and opening huge gaping holes for RB James Cook. He had a spectacular 216 yard day followed by another solid 114 rushing day. The Bills Offense heads into the second half of the season looking like it’s fully in sync and ready to hold onto the #1 Offensive ranking for a long time ahead. Stock up.

Buffalo Bills Sean McDermott and Josh Allen

STOCK DOWN TEAMS OF THE WEEK

(1). DALLAS COWBOYS OFFENSE

After sitting atop the entire league at #1 ranking on Offense the Cowboys Offense has simply blown a gasket and looks like they have gone from a Ferrari to a broken down Chevy Taurus. They have turned the ball over 5x after committing 0 turnovers the prior 4 full games combined. They followed up scoring 40-37-27-44 points by only scoring 24 and 10 points by the Offense and 7 of the 24 points game was scored in garbage time with 2 minutes to go vs. Denver down by 44-17 facing Broncos backups.

It’s almost like a totally different set of players has taken the field for the Cowboys Offense as they have been totally out of sync these past 2 bad losses. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was sacked just 7x the first 7 games and then 7x these past two games as the Offensive Line simply looked like all rookies vs. Denver and Arizona. They are just 3 for 7 scoring in the Red Zone and averaging just (5.0) and (5.1) yards per play in the back to back losses. The first drive last week vs. Arizona ended with some of the worst play calls any team has made all season as they drove right down the field and got to a first and goal at the Cardinals 4 only to lose yards and decide to go for it on 4th and goal at the 4 (as if 3 fruitless tries to score the TD weren’t enough) and of course Prescott was sacked without even getting the pass off. You could sense right there that there was something off with the Cowboys Offense and they never recovered scoring only 10 points (the other 7 was off a block punt for a TD). The “Bye” week has come at the perfect time for them to take a deep breath and reload for the second half in another week. Stock down.

(2). ATLANTA FALCONS OFFENSE:

The Falcons went from looking like a serious contender after giving the Bills a solid whooping to then losing 3 straight games and the Offense completely bogging down to the point they look almost like a bottom feeder Offense. They only scored 10, 10 and a little better last week scoring 23 but they have not been able to convert third downs at all as their dominant run game led by stud RB B. Robinson has completely collapsed. They went (1-10), (2-11) and then (5-11) last week on third downs. They have scored only 9, 7 and 7 second half points.

Robinson has failed to gain over 40 yards rushing once these past 3 games and he’s also scored zero Touchdowns as well. The Offense is getting destroyed in the Time of Possession battle (28-22-26 minutes on the field) in these 3 straight losses.How you can rush for 210 yards one week and then not total 200 rushing yards the next 3 weeks is a huge head scratcher. Now they head to Berlin this week to face the Colts off a tough loss last week to the Steelers. And to make matters worse it looks like they will be without their starting Right and Left Guard making it very difficult to turn this sinking rushing attack around. This is by far the biggest Penthouse to the Outhouse swing in 3 weeks I can recall in years. Stock down.

FINAL NOTE

