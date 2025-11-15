Stock Up, Stock Down: Gary Greene’s Wk 11 report

“STOCK UP TEAMS” OF THE WEEK

1). L.A. CHARGERS DEFENSE

Last week when I previewed the Steelers/Chargers game I picked the Chargers to win easily and the main reason was how lights out the Defense had been playing and I felt strongly they would suffocate Pitt QB A. Rodgers and boy did they ever. The Steelers could only muster a FG in the first 3 quarters and then only 10 points thanks to a LAC prevent Defense meaningless TD with only 2 minutes to play down 22 points. This Chargers Defense right now is easily the best in the NFL.

In their last 3 games the Defense has allowed only 10 (again 7 of the 10 allowed with backups in late vs. Steelers), 6 vs. Titans (Titans scored 20 but had 14 on Interception Return TD and Punt Return TD), and 10 vs. Vikings (but again 7 of the 10 came after the Defense held the Vikings to a FG and a Special Teams penalty on the FG try allowed the Vikings to get first and goal and then a TD all thanks to the penalty). They have moved all the way to the (#4) Defense and they have (12) sacks, tons of QB pressures and they held their last 3 opponents on Offense to just 33 first downs combined and just (10-37) on third downs.

Thanks to such a lights out performance the past 3 games and really the past 6 games this Chargers Defense is one of the 3 most rested Defenses as we head down the second half stretch of this 2025 season. The minutes on the field by this Chargers Defense is now at staggering low levels as they have been on the field only 22, 26, 21 the past 3 games and only 26, 26 and 26 minutes the past 3 prior weeks. The Offense has definitely helped by controlling the clock as this team has been on the field on Offense 111 minutes and on Defense only 69 minutes the past 3 games combined. If you go back to the Bolts last 6 full games the Offense has been on the field 223 total minutes and the Defense only 137 minutes. This team now is so rested it’s really placed themselves into a great situation only 1 game behind Denver and 2 full games ahead of the Chiefs.

2). BALTIMORE RAVENS – TEAM

The Ravens were a team most felt would end up in the AFC Title game when this season started but then the terrible run of key injuries started and it went around like the Covid Flu and before we knew it half the starters at some point were out. But now the team has been returning to full health again and guess what? The Ravens are BACKKKKKKKK! Three straight wins, all by over a TD (14, 22, 8 points) and even though they are still under .500 they are only 1 game behind slumping Pittsburgh and clearly now the team to beat in the NFC North.

The Ravens were definitely not helped by so many key injuries including a few by starting QB Lamar Jackson, but they also got no gift weeks for a month straight by the schedule makers as they faced 4 really solid teams in a row. They faced the Chiefs (#7 Off/#6 Def), Texans (#1 Def), Lions (#7 Off/#6 Def) and the Rams (#5 Off/#11 Def). The end result was (0-4) and all 4 losses by at least 2 TD’s. When most teams would’ve possibly thrown in the towel the Ravens regrouped and went back to smashmouth football and letting the Defense overload the opposing QB. The result has been a nice 3 game winning streak and a spot right back in the thick of things in their Division.

The past 3 games the Offense has not turned the ball over once, the Defense has 4 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries and they have pounded the rock for 179, 177, 150 and 152 yards rushing. The Offense has been on the field for 134 total minutes and the Defense only 107 total minutes. Now they play a super easy schedule and should easily go on a monster winning run the next 5 more weeks and position themselves if healthy to make another Playoff run. The toughest test will be this week only due to the fact it’s their 3rd straight Road game but with no tired legs and no cross country road trips/long flights they should be fine.

“STOCK DOWN” TEAMS OF THE WEEK

1). NEW YORK GIANTS – TEAM & DEFENSE

This Giants team got a huge spark from Rookie QB J. Dart and for a few weeks they finally had some excitement in Gotham City. Then they had the 4th quarter meltdown for the ages allowing the Broncos to come back with a whopping 33 4th quarter scoring spree and then the roof collapsed. They are winless on the Road and the Defense has fallen all the way to (#29) as they simply can’t stop the Run (152 rushing yards per game allowed) and the Defense also can’t help the Offense as they can’t get turnovers. The past 4 games (all losses) they have only 1 fumble recovery and zero Interceptions and only 6 turnovers all season long. The Giants only have 1 game all season with multiple turnovers forced by the Defense (2) and 6 games with zero forced. Hard to win when you aren’t changing momentum and giving the weak Offense some shorter fields.

I always figured this season would at some point end with the firing of their clueless Head Coach B. Daboll and after melting down last week up 10 late and allowing 2 Bears TD’s to have another late collapse it was sayonara for Daboll. Now they are lame ducks as their only real juice that was left is gone with QB Dart now out with a concussion (stud Rookie C. Skattebo was the only other real juice on this team all season and he went down weeks ago) and the Defense is starting to run on fumes (on the field 254 plays the past 4 weeks combined).

Worst of all they now get an angry Packers team this Sunday and then two loaded Offenses in the Lions and Patriots the following 2 games. I honestly never expected much from this Giants Offense this season but the Defense I felt had the makings to be solid. It simply never happened. This team is now playing for a very high draft pick and searching for a whole new Coaching staff as a long rebuild awaits.

2). ATLANTA FALCONS – TEAM

Just 4 weeks ago this Falcons team had the #1 Defense and was coming off a solid thrashing of the Bills on national TV. Since then though it has been an epic disaster as they lost 4 straight games and the Defense has slid all the way down to #10. Neither side of the ball can muster really any momentum and it’s caused the Defense to be on the field way too much and you can see they are clearly out of gas.

Last week they went overseas to face the #1 Offense in the league, the Colts, and the Colts Offense ran over them like a Mack truck running over a beer can. The Colts ran the ball for a season high 323 rushing yards and the past 3 games the Falcons Offense can’t run the ball a lick and it’s been a constant struggle and when you have one of the worst Head Coaches in the league (R. Morris) it’s a very hard fix to create that winning mojo they did have for a few weeks. This team is definitely now a “NO LOOK AT TEAM TO BET ON” as the Defense has been on the field 38, 34 and then 40 minutes last week vs. the Colts and now “Tired Legs” syndrome will likely set in.

The Offense has scored 10, 10, 23 and 24 points the past 4 games but if you do a deep dive you will see that some of those points were aided by good situations. Against the Patriots they scored a TD after the Pats fumbled the ball at their own 6 and then vs. Miami when being blown out by 31 they scored a meaningless TD so for the most part this Falcons Offense has gone into hibernation. The Falcons have a pretty easy schedule the rest of the way but when your young QB (Penix) says he has nobody to even talk to when he comes off the field you can sense this ending won’t be a good one for Falcons fans.

