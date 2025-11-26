Three games on Thursday and a fourth on Friday.

Thanksgiving and Football: A Century-Long Connection

In America, Thanksgiving, Detriot and the NFL have become inseparable. The tradition of football on Thanksgiving dates back to the 1890s, long before the league was formally established. By 1920, the National Football League had embraced the holiday, making Thanksgiving games a fixture on the calendar.

Detroit played a pivotal role in cementing this tradition. In 1928, the Wolverines franchise hosted a home game on Thanksgiving. Six years later, in 1934, the newly formed Detroit Lions—owned by radio station operator G.A. Richards—hosted a game against the Chicago Bears. Richards cleverly scheduled the contest to attract parade‑goers passing the stadium. The gamble worked, drawing 26,000 fans and setting the stage for Detroit’s long‑standing Thanksgiving identity.

Presidential Politics and Thanksgiving Football

The holiday tradition faced disruption in 1939 when President Franklin Roosevelt attempted to move Thanksgiving a week earlier to extend the Christmas shopping season. States were divided on when to celebrate, creating confusion in 1939 and 1940. Despite the political turbulence, football remained a central part of the holiday.

After World War II ended in 1945, Detroit was granted the exclusive right to host the NFL’s Thanksgiving game annually. This arrangement lasted until 1965, when the league expanded the holiday slate. Today, the NFL features three Thanksgiving Day games: Detroit and Dallas as permanent daytime hosts, plus a rotating night game. In 2025, Baltimore will host the primetime matchup, adding another layer of excitement. The league has also introduced a Black Friday game, further extending the holiday football tradition.

Dallas Cowboys and Thanksgiving: From Flop to Fixture

Arlington, Texas is now synonymous with Thanksgiving football thanks to the Dallas Cowboys. Their annual game is a national event, but the franchise’s first attempt in 1952 was a disaster. Financially strapped, the Dallas owners returned the team to the NFL, which relocated practices to Hershey, Pennsylvania. The Texans’ home game was eventually played in Akron, Ohio, where they defeated the Chicago Bears in front of a sparse crowd.

The 1950s were a transitional era for the NFL, still hovering just above semi‑pro status. Yet, the seeds planted during that decade grew into one of the league’s most enduring traditions. Today, the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game is a centerpiece of the holiday, drawing millions of viewers nationwide.

A Detroit Tradition That Endures

From Detroit’s early gambles to Dallas’ rise as a Thanksgiving powerhouse, the NFL has turned the holiday into a showcase of football culture. With three games on Thursday and a Black Friday contest, Thanksgiving weekend is now one of the most anticipated stretches of the season.

The tradition reflects more than just sport—it embodies American culture, family gatherings, and the enduring bond between football and Thanksgiving.

