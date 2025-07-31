Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro doesn’t want to allocate money for the NFL stadiums upgrades.

It appears that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is not on board, at least not yet, with taxpayers putting up money to modernize the state’s two National Football League football venues. “I’m very worried about the overall budget,” Shapiro said. “I’m very worried about the overall economic situation given the federal cuts. You want to balance investing in tourism, investing in sports, investing in great arenas and facilities, with making sure that you’re also investing those dollars in things that Pennsylvanians need most.”

In 2024, Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II said he did not anticipate getting a new stadium anytime soon but he acknowledged his stadium is getting a little long in the tooth and will need some sort of an update soon. Rooney told 97.3 The Fan in Pittsburgh. “We are going through a stadium assessment at this point, and really looking at what it’s gonna take to be in this stadium for the next 10, 20 years, whatever it’s gonna be. It’s a process and so we’ve hired some consultants to help us look at it. We like the stadium, it’s a great facility, and with the right kinds of improvements it can continue to be our home for a long time.” In Philadelphia, the Eagles franchise owner Jeffery Lurie is trying to figure out what to do with his stadium situation. Lurie’s stadium lease ends in 2032. “I don’t have a strong opinion about it because you’re torn. I love outdoor football. I love it. I love the cold games. I like the hot games. I like the snow games. On the other hand, does Philadelphia deserve to host the Super Bowl? The NCAA Final Four? Lots of great events. It’s an incredible sports city. Does it deserve that? Yes, so you’ve got to balance all of those things.” The stadium game is underway in Pennsylvania.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro