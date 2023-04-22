An Uncomfortable Question For Roger Goodell, Rob Manfred and Daryl Johnston

Sports partners with Rupert Murdoch’s FOX probably don’t want to speak about the FOX News settlement with Dominion.

There is a question that should be posed to National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell along with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and United States Football League players and the players union partner, the United Steelworkers. Are you comfortable being in business with Rupert Murdoch and FOX Sports following the defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems? Murdoch’s FOX News lawyers worked out a deal with Dominion because the network pushed lies about the 2020 American Presidential Election outcome. The case was settled for $787 million.

FOX pays an awful lot of money to the National Football League, about $2.2 billion annually and those payments extend through 2033. It is highly doubtful that Goodell is going to say anything that makes one of his broadcasting partners look bad but it is worth asking him his thoughts on the settlement and the number of other lawsuits against FOX News for its reporting in 2020 and 2021. FOX also pays an awful lot of money to Major League Baseball about $729 million per year through 2028. It is highly doubtful that Manfred is going to say anything that makes one of his broadcasting partners look bad but it is worth asking him his thoughts on the settlement and the number of other lawsuits against FOX News for its reporting in 2020 and 2021. FOX Sports owns the United States Football League and one-time Dallas Cowboys running back Daryl Johnston is the President of the USFL and he is also employed by FOX as an announcer on NFL telecasts. Johnston is not going to bite the hand or hands that feed him but it is worth asking him and USFL players their thoughts on the settlement. The problem is simple, money talks and FOX is spending a lot of money on sports.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com