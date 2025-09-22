Browns for real? Stroud on fraud watch? Eckel thinks so

Watch Out for the Cleveland Browns?

Wait, what?

That wasn’t a typo or a mistake. The Browns are not as bad as you think. And they may have had the best 2025 draft in the league. That’s not even factoring in what they could get from one of their rookie quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.

Rookie Impact Already Showing

Cleveland’s miraculous 13-10 win over Green Bay on Sunday highlighted four of their top rookies.

First-round pick Mason Graham, defensive tackle out of Michigan, posted three solo tackles and a half-sack. He’s been a huge part of why the Browns currently boast both the league’s best overall defense and best run defense. In back-to-back weeks, Cleveland has shut down Baltimore’s Derrick Henry and Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs.

Second-rounders Quinshon Judkins, the Ohio State running back, and linebacker Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA, are also off to hot starts. Judkins ran for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Packers, giving him 155 yards and a 5.5 yards-per-carry average through two games. Schwesinger had nine tackles and a sack on Sunday and leads the team in tackles with 23.

Third-round pick Harold Fannin, tight end out of Bowling Green, leads the Browns in both receptions (15) and yards (136).

Looking Ahead

That’s four foundational pieces for a team already strong on defense—and one that owns two first-round picks in next year’s draft, including Jacksonville’s via the Travis Hunter trade.

No, the Browns aren’t suddenly playoff-bound. But they’re going to knock off more teams, like they did Green Bay. And if either Gabriel or Sanders develops into a real franchise quarterback, Cleveland’s future finally looks promising.

Charging Ahead

Through three weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers may have already locked up the AFC West. Their 3-0 start has all come against division rivals, while the Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders sit at 1-2. That puts the Chargers two-and-a-half games clear. The last time they won the division? 2009—when they also started 3-0 and finished 13-3.

Buckeye Beware

C.J. Stroud may be falling into the Ohio State quarterback curse. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2023, Stroud and the Texans are off to an 0-3 start. Despite Houston’s defense playing well, Stroud has just two touchdowns and three interceptions this year. His 66.1 passer rating in Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville dropped his season rating to 76.9. Since the start of 2024, his 19 turnovers are the most in the league.

There is one silver lining for Texans fans. The last time Houston started 0-3—in 2018—they finished 11-5 and won the division. Since 2000, they remain the only team to ever start 0-3 and win a division title.

Sixth Time’s the Charm

Carson Wentz suited up for his sixth team in six years, leading the Vikings to a blowout win over the Bengals. Wentz threw two touchdown passes with no interceptions, finishing with a 129.8 passer rating—the second-best of his career.

No Brady, No Good

The Patriots are 1-2 for the fifth straight year. They remain the only team in the league without a winning record after three games in this decade.

Travis Hunter Update

The NFL’s lone two-way player logged 76 total snaps in Jacksonville’s 17-10 win over Houston. He caught one pass for 21 yards on offense, and on defense added six tackles.

Revenge for Two

Tampa Bay’s victory over the Jets gave sweet revenge to two men. Head coach Todd Bowles beat the team that once fired him. And quarterback Baker Mayfield topped Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was Carolina’s head coach when the Panthers cut Mayfield loose.

Parting Shot

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in Philadelphia’s latest win. Fantasy football critics may never be satisfied, but Hurts is the best quarterback in the NFC—and right now, it’s not even close.