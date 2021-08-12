Bucs Report and Sports Talk Florida have come together to give fans the most comprehensive coverage in team history

Tampa, Florida (August 2021) Today Sports Talk Florida and the Bucs Report announced that they will be working together to give fans of the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers the most comprehensive coverage on the web as well as on the air.

“Bucs Report is thrilled to partner with Sports Talk Florida, their great staff of content creators, and all of their affiliates. We look forward to the endless opportunities this partnership provides,” stated Keith Larson CEO of BucsReport.com

Genesis Communications CEO Bruce Maduri welcomed the partnership.

“Having access to the extensive and in-depth coverage provided by the outstanding team at Bucs Report combined by with our talented staff of writers will give fans access to more Buccaneers content than any other local media website. We already have full-time beat reporters for the Rays and the Lightning so enhancing the Buccaneers coverage with this partnership was a win-win for both sides.”

Both sides will look to enhance the partnership with the possibility of several on-air opportunities for both WWBA 820 AM as well as WIXC AM 1060 AM in Orlando-Melbourne the new Central Florida radio home of the Buccaneers on the Space Coast. Both WWBA and WIXC are home to NFL football on Westwood One, including Thursday, Sunday, and Monday games featuring the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

“We have a long history of covering the NFL throughout Florida as the Sunshine State home of Westwood One. That means Thursday Night Football, Sunday afternoon football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football. We also air all the playoff games as well as of course the Super Bowl,” said Maduri.

The relationship is exciting because of the number of platforms and outlets Bucs fans can access the content. You can be watching on your phone in the parking lot of Raymond James Stadium or watching shows of a big screen in London there is no boundaries when it comes to the coverage this new partnership gives fans.

“There will be many more announcements coming soon including a possible pregame show and much, much more. Look we have two strong brands with lots of very talented journalists involved, so the sky is the limit,” teased Jim Williams Managing Editor of Sports and News Talk Florida.

For more information contact:

Keith Larson, CEO BucsReport.com Phone: 863-709-5990

Bruce Maduri, CEO Genesis Communications Phone: 813-250-3883