Daniel Snyder Is Not Going Away

The NFL does have a Snyder problem.

The National Football League’s Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks there is some merit to tossing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder out of the NFL’s ownership group. Irsay has gone public even though Snyder has allegedly put together some sort of dossier according to ESPN that has dirt on fellow NFL owners. Irsay has had a documented problem with drugs in 2014 and was suspended by the NFL for six games and fined $500,000 for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Irsay can speak knowing his dirty laundry was aired out in public. Snyder was investigated by the league for sexual harassment and for having a hostile workplace. The special investigator’s report has never been released to the public. Snyder was fined $10 million and suspended from running his football team on a day-to-day basis but his wife Tanya was allowed to take over her husband’s duties. It is unclear if that suspension is still in effect. A Congressional panel wants some answers from Snyder about his business. The Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine is nearing the end of its investigation of the way Snyder ran his business. It is unclear though what Racine can do as the business is not located in the District, the games are played in Landover, Maryland and the business’s headquarters are in Virginia.

Snyder’s business remains popular in the District, Maryland and Virginia beltway area. People still flock to games, there are marketing partners who seem to not have a worry about Snyder and his franchise’s toxicity. Snyder is still looking to build a new stadium and it seems Virginia and Maryland politicians aren’t too eager to find him money or land to build a state-of-the-art NFL facility in their areas. Snyder has not hurt the league financially and in the NFL, it’s always about the money.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com