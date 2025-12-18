Divison races across NFC could be decided this weekend

NFC Division picture coming into focus

By the middle of the day Sunday, the NFC division races could have a decided edge to them.

While there was some 2023 deja vu surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC East, it was just ill-advised panic from Eagles fans who major in such classes.

The Eagles (9-5) have all but wrapped up the East after Dallas (6-7-1) fell to Minnesota, last Sunday night. Now, if the Eagles lose out to Washington twice and Buffalo and the Cowboys sweep the Chargers, Washington and the Giants, then it’s 1964 deja vu for Philly fans.

So all the Eagles have to do is beat Washington Saturday evening and the East is over. The rest of the conference features some big head to head battles as well. Here’s a look.

NFC West

Los Angeles at Seattle, Thursday, 8:15 p.m.

Both teams come into the game with the best records in the conference at 11-3. The Rams are currently in first place in the division by virtue of their win over the Seahawks, Nov. 16 in L.A. A Rams win would put them a game up and give them the sweep in the head-to-head tie breaker. A Seattle win and the ‘Hawks go a game up .This is Seattle’s last home game of the season and that 12th man will be ready. Two of the Rams three losses this season have come on the road, at Philadelphia and at Carolina, but they are 4-1 in their last five games in Seattle.

NFC North

Green Bay at Chicago, Saturday, 8 p.m.

The Bears (10-4) took over first place in the division last week when they beat Cleveland and the Packers (9-4-1) fell to Denver. A Bears win at home would give them a game-and-a-half lead with just two weeks to go. A Packers win would put them back in first by a half-game. Green Bay just beat the Chicago two weeks ago at Lambeau Field, so it’s also a revenge game for the Bears. The Packers have won six straight games at Soldier Field.

NFC South

Tampa Bay at Carolina, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Just as it is in the West, both teams come in tied at 7-7. What’s crazy is this is the first time the two will play this season. They close the season against each other in Tampa as well. The Panthers are just 4-3 at home this year, while the Bucs are 4-3 on the road. The Bucs currently hold the edge with a better record against common opponents. But the two head-to-head games could determine the division winner and the playoff berth. Another factor will be the sandwich game in between the two head-to-heads: Tampa Bay is at Miami; Carolina is home with Seattle.

New York, New York

Going into the weekend the Giants (2-12) and Jets (3-11) are two of the worst teams in the league, again.

Since 2017, the teams have not just been historically bad they are similarly bad. The Giants are 42-103-1 in that span, while the Jets are 42-104.

The worst they have both been in the same season was 2021 when both finished 4-13. They have a chance to beat that mark this season.

Road Sweet Road

If the San Francisco 49ers don’t win the West and have to go on the road as wild-card team in the NFC, don’t fret for Kyle Shanahan’s team. The 49ers, who close out their road schedule Monday night in Indianapolis, are 6-2 on the road this season. Included in that are wins at against both of their NFC West rivals, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Speaking of road winning, New England is trying to get home games in the playoffs, but the Pats are the only undefeated team on the road this year at 6-0. They will be in Baltimore for a big game, Sunday night.

Mile High

Denver hosts Jacksonville Sunday afternoon in a battle of first place teams in the AFC West and South respectively. The Broncos are a perfect 7-0 at home this season and have not lost at home in 13 games. The last time the Broncos lost at home was Sept. 15, 2024, when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Justin Fields beat them, 13-6.