Eckel: Packers Parsons ready to wreak havoc again

Parsons Arrives in Green Bay

Everyone except maybe the Dallas Cowboys—no, even they knew—that Micah Parsons would make an impact on the Green Bay Packers defense.

Nobody realized, though, how quickly it would happen. In his first game as a Packer, after missing all of training camp with the Cowboys, Parsons was influential in the Packers’ 27-13 drubbing of the Detroit Lions in a key NFC North battle last Sunday.

Green Bay traded two No. 1 picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clarke to the Cowboys for Parsons, and the deal is already looking like a win for the Packers.

Immediate Impact

In just 29 plays, Parsons created constant pressure, forced a Jared Goff interception, and later sacked Goff—one of four sacks on the day for Green Bay.

Tonight, Parsons and the Packers face the Washington Commanders, a team he knows well from his Dallas days. Against Washington and QB Jayden Daniels in 2024, Parsons recorded four-and-a-half sacks.

“We got horse engines now,’’ Parsons said. “I don’t see anyone outrushing me from the edge. I’ve played (Daniels) a few times. He knows it’s different. It is different. I just have to make sure I get vertical if I take the inside move and make sure he don’t outrun me. We’re going to give up some runs of five yards, or so. We just have to make sure it’s not consistent.’’

Teammates Feel the Difference

Parsons’ presence was immediately felt by his teammates.

“Oh yeah it was definitely different,’’ All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney said after the Lions game. “He didn’t even play the whole game. Once we get him rolling, it’s going to be a problem.’’

Parsons played 29 snaps—about 40 percent of the defense’s total—mostly in passing situations but also made some key run stops. Green Bay held Lions running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to just 45 yards on 19 carries.

“I think we all have juice, but he added to that,’’ cornerback Keisean Nixon said. “We ain’t scared of nobody. We’re the real deal.’’

Super Bowl Rematch

Sunday’s marquee game brings last year’s Super Bowl teams back together when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (0-1).

Kansas City lost its opener for just the second time with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. The only other came in 2023, and the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl that season. Mahomes has never started 0-2.

An incredible stat: Philadelphia’s win last week over Dallas moved the franchise’s all-time record to 639-639-27. It’s the first time in Eagles history they’ve been at .500. A win over Kansas City would make them a winning franchise for the first time ever.

Reunion Time in Detroit

Who misses who more—the Detroit Lions or Ben Johnson?

Johnson, the former Lions offensive coordinator now head coach of the Chicago Bears, stumbled out of the gate as his team blew a 17-6 lead and lost 27-24 to Minnesota on Monday night. Johnson also drew criticism for mismanaging the clock late in the game.

Without Johnson, Detroit’s offense sputtered in Green Bay, managing just 13 points—seven of them on a miracle catch in the final minute. The run game was ineffective and Jared Goff faced heavy pressure all night.

Johnson and the Bears return to Detroit this Sunday in what should be an intriguing matchup between two 0-1 teams.

Another Battle of No. 1s

Minnesota rookie QB J.J. McCarthy made his first NFL start count, leading a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Caleb Williams and the Bears. McCarthy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another to deliver the win.

This week, McCarthy faces another 2024 first-round pick in Atlanta’s Michael Penix Jr. In last Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay, Penix threw for 298 yards, including a 50-yard TD to Bijan Robinson, and added a rushing score.

The Sunday night game might not match the hype of last week, but with two young first-round quarterbacks on display, it’s worth tuning in.