Eckel’s NFL recap: Broncos comeback for the ages

If you thought the NFL’s week six was crazy, welcome to week seven. The Denver Broncos scored 33 points in the fourth quarter, yes in the fourth quarter, and still needed a missed extra point to beat the New York Giants, 33-32, in Sunday’s wildest affair. It was the Broncos eighth straight win at home, and the Giants ninth straight loss on the road.

Denver, finally back home after being on the road in four of five weeks and a trip to Europe, looked awful for three quarters and trailed 19-0 to the suddenly rejuvenated Giants.

New Record for Broncos

Then the fourth quarter happened. Before Sunday NFL teams were 1,608-0 when leading by 18, or more points, with six minutes left in the game. It’s now 16,08-1.

Denver quarterback Bo Nix threw two touchdown passes, ran for two touchdowns and converted two two-point conversions all in that fourth quarter. Kicker Will Lutz’ 39-yard field goal as time expired was the difference.

“We just saved all of the good (plays) for the fourth quarter and they worked,’’ Nix said. “We just kept running them and we found some momentum. Our defense got some momentum, got some stops, a turnover and it all came together.

“There was a time in the game when me and the boys are over there and one of them started counting. I’m like it’s probably best we don’t do that, because there are a lot of numbers we have to count. Let’s just go one play at a time.’’

First three quarters not great

Nix admitted he wasn’t feeling so good after three quarters.

“To be honest I was thinking how I was going to answer questions if we got shut out. It’s not where you want to be.’’

Denver scored to make it 19-8, but the Giants answered and it was 26-8. Three consecutive touchdowns gave the Broncos a 30-26 lead with 1:51 to play. The Giants somehow came back and scored to make it 32-30 — they missed the extra point — with 37 seconds left.

Lutz then kicked the game-winning field goal.

“Obviously a crazy game,’’ Denver coach Sean Payton said. “We struggled for at least two-thirds of the game. I was proud we fought back. It’s like we had to find a way to clean up our mess. But it’s important we don’t let the euphoria of a win like this cloud the things that need to get cleaned up tomorrow. So enjoy it now, but there are some things that trouble me. We’ll get it fixed. We have to get it fixed.’’

How do you think Giants coach Brian Daboll felt as his team dropped to 2-5?

“Tough was to lose,’’ Daboll said. “They made one more play than we did. But there were a lot of plays that changed the game, not just one. We play again in six days so you can’t let one loss lead to another.’’

The Giants play the Eagles, Sunday, in Philadelphia.

Two-Man race

It’s too early to think about the MVP, or even the Rookie of the Year awards. Coach of the Year, however, appears to be a two-man rac

Unless one of the two teams collapses, New England’s Mike Vrabel and Indianapolis’ Shane Steichen appear to be neck and neck for the award. Vrabel has completely turned around the Pats, while Steichen has the Colts looking like the best team in the league.

You want a third man in the ring? Go with San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan.

It hasn’t been this bad in a long time

New Orleans lost to Chicago, Sunday, to drop to 1-6 on the season. It’s the first time the Saints have gotten off to such a bad start to the season since 1999. They finished 3-13 and head coach Mike Ditka was fired at the end of that season.

It could be worse

The New York Jets are 0-7 and appear to be headed for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The only time the Jets had the No. 1 pick was 1996 when they selected wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson.

First time for everything

Andy Reid is in 26th season as a head coach. He coached the Eagles for 13 years and is now in his 13th season with the Chiefs. So it’s hard to believe that Kansas City’s 31-0 win over the Raiders, Sunday, was the first time he recorded a shutout as a head coach. But it was.

Lucky 27

And it continues. The Green Bay Packers won the fourth time Sunday when they beat the Cardinals, 27-23. In all four Packers wins they have scored exactly 27 points.