For Commanders Owner Snyder It Is Business As Usual

If the owner of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders, Daniel Snyder, is about to be tossed out of the league as some reports indicate, it probably is news to him because he is going ahead with business plans. There was a report that Snyder’s Washington Commanders business has purchased a parcel of land in Woodbridge, Virginia that seems big enough to build a stadium and maybe a village of businesses and housing ringing the stadium. Snyder’s business may have paid $100 million dollars for 200 acres of land about 20 miles outside of Washington, D. C. The land acquisition would not preclude Snyder from entertaining offers from Maryland, the District and Virginia in his pursuit of a stadium.

Whether Snyder continues as the Commanders’ owner is another question. There are some reports claiming that NFL owners are getting tired of Congressional hearings, lawsuits and other legal matters against the Commanders owner and it may be time to show him the door and force him to sell the franchise. If the Denver Broncos franchise can get more than $4 million on the open market in a mid-sized territory, what can Snyder get for his team which is in a bigger market? The NFL did itself no favors when it refused to release the findings of an investigation into Daniel Snyder’s Washington franchise and business hostility toward women in the workplace. The NFL fined Snyder $10 million and told him he could not run the business on a day-to-day basis and the league allowed Snyder’s wife Tanya to run the business. Snyder has been accused of sexual misconduct by Tiffani Johnston, a former team cheerleader and marketing manager. Johnston and five other former employees appeared before a Congressional roundtable to talk about their workplace experiences. All of the allegations are beginning to add up.

