For Titans Ownership And Nashville The Season Starts On September 14th

A new stadium proposal will officially be presented to the public.

The 2022 season for the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans ownership begins on September 14th. That is when team officials and Nashville Mayor John Cooper are expected to reveal to the world plans to build a new Titans stadium. A proposed facility that local residents according to a poll are not all that thrilled about if it requires public funding. A stadium that could cost more than two-billion dollars. The Tennessee Titans ownership has gone from renovating a 23-year-old stadium to a why renovate when we could build a whole new football facility complete with all sorts of revenue generating possibilities. It seems the 23-year-old stadium is just a basic facility and according to Titans President Burke Nihill, ‘”this is one of the bottom 20 percent of buildings in the NFL built before 9/11. Security enhancements adopted by the NFL haven’t been added.”



Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was looking for public money streams to build a stadium. Nashville political leaders seemed to support the notion of spending $600 million in fixing up the aging stadium but that plan seemed to turn on a dime and a new stadium plan suddenly appeared. The $600 million figure was too low and the real cost of getting the work done was closer to $1.2 billion. With a number that high, why not spend an extra hundreds of millions of dollars for a spanking new facility that could come with a roof. The planned Titans stadium would seat less people which means tighter ticket supply and an excuse to raise ticket prices if there is a demand. The September 14th announcement is just the first game of the season for both Titans ownership and Mayor Cooper. There will be more public meetings and the question of whether the stadium should be built will not be answered for a while.

