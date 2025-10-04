Gary Greene’s NFL Week 5 Scoring Report by Quarters

NFL Week 5 Scoring by Quarters Report

For bettors who love wagering on 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th quarters — or taking action on first-half or second-half lines — knowing who starts fast, who fades late, and which defenses lock down when it matters most is critical. Through four weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the numbers are starting to tell a clear story.

This breakdown highlights the best and worst scoring teams by quarter, as well as which defenses have been stingiest at each stage of the game. These trends can make the difference between cashing and crashing when betting on quarters and halves.

NFL’s Slowest Starting Offenses

Some teams just can’t get going early, and it’s been costly for bettors backing their first-quarter lines.

Lowest 1st Quarter Scoring : Chiefs (6), Titans (6), Browns (7)

: Chiefs (6), Titans (6), Browns (7) Lowest 1st Half Scoring: Browns (20), Panthers (22), Titans (28)

These three teams consistently dig themselves into holes, making them high-risk plays early in games.

Second-Half Struggles

Adjustments at halftime? Not for these teams.

Lowest 3rd Quarter Scoring : Texans (0), Steelers (7), 49ers (11)

: Texans (0), Steelers (7), 49ers (11) Lowest 4th Quarter Scoring : Titans (10), Bengals (14), Jaguars (16)

: Titans (10), Bengals (14), Jaguars (16) Lowest 2nd Half Scoring: Titans (23), Bengals (31), Saints (33)

The Titans and Bengals stand out as teams you don’t want to back late, with scoring droughts that have sunk spreads and totals alike.

The NFL’s Best Scoring Teams

On the other side of the ledger, some teams explode early and keep the gas pedal down.

Best 1st Quarter Teams : Bills (38), Eagles (35), Seahawks (35)

: Bills (38), Eagles (35), Seahawks (35) Best 1st Half Teams : Seahawks (69), Lions (65), Bills/Jaguars (61)

: Seahawks (69), Lions (65), Bills/Jaguars (61) Best 3rd Quarter Teams : Ravens (34), Eagles (27), Panthers/Bucs (24)

: Ravens (34), Eagles (27), Panthers/Bucs (24) Best 4th Quarter Teams : Lions (52), Bills (49), Ravens (43)

: Lions (52), Bills (49), Ravens (43) Best 2nd Half Teams: Ravens (77), Bills (72), Lions (72)

Buffalo, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Baltimore are carrying both bettors and themselves with strong scoring production across the board.

The League’s Best Defenses by Quarter

It’s not just about who scores — defenses are making big statements as well.

Best 1st Quarter Defenses : 49ers (0), Packers (0), Falcons (7)

: 49ers (0), Packers (0), Falcons (7) Best 2nd Quarter Defenses : Jaguars (9), Texans (14), Seahawks (14)

: Jaguars (9), Texans (14), Seahawks (14) Best 3rd Quarter Defenses : Seahawks (3), Falcons (9), Broncos (9)

: Seahawks (3), Falcons (9), Broncos (9) Best 4th Quarter Defenses : Eagles (12), Texans (13), Panthers (13)

: Eagles (12), Texans (13), Panthers (13) Best 2nd Half Defenses: Texans (23), Broncos (25), Panthers (27)

San Francisco and Green Bay are lights out early, while Houston and Philadelphia are proving to be late-game closers.

Betting Takeaway

Four weeks in, bettors should already be adjusting strategies. Teams like Buffalo, Philadelphia, and Detroit are reliable for high-scoring quarters, while Tennessee and Cincinnati have been offensive disasters late in games. On the defensive side, San Francisco, Houston, and Philadelphia provide serious value in limiting scoring when it counts.

Savvy bettors will keep these numbers in mind as Week 5 lines open — because quarter and half plays can offer some of the best value on the board.

Note: All numbers are POINTS SCORED or ALLOWED