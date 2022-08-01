Goodell Admits He Doesn’t Have Ultimate Powers

Goodell is just an employee.

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell told members of a House of Representative committee just how much power he and other sports commissioners such as Rob Manfred, Adam Silver, Gary Bettman and Don Garber, really have as the CEO of a league. Goodell was appearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in a probe of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and the accusations of workplace sexual harassment levied against Snyder and his business. Goodell was asked by Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib if Goodell and the league are “willing to do more” to punish Snyder. The Michigan representative then asked Goodell: “Will you remove him?” Goodell’s answer was right to the point. “I don’t have the authority to remove him, Congresswoman.” Goodell works for 31 owners and the Green Bay Packers Board of Directors. Snyder can be tossed out of the league if 24 owners or the Packers Board of Directors decide Snyder is no longer in their good standing. Goodell can only recommend, if he sees fit, to hold a vote to throw Snyder out of the league. Goodell works for Snyder.

MLB’s Manfred, the NBA’s Silver, the NHL’s Bettman and Major League Soccer’s Garber are the public faces of their league’s owners. Their jobs are simple, expand the revenues pouring into the business through TV and video rights and expand marketing partnerships, negotiate a collective bargaining agreement with the players and head to Washington or some state capital or some city to get federal or local legislation passed to help the business and in Bettman’s case that would include going to the Canadian capital in Ottawa or apply pressure to get taxpayers’ dollars for a new or renovated venue or land for an owner to build a village around a venue. A commissioner can make suggestions but has limited power. Roger Goodell works for Daniel Snyder.

