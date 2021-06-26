Goodell Is Supportive Of The Chicago Bears Owners  Looking For A New Stadium

The team’s lease in Chicago ends in 2033.

Roger Goodell stepped up and showed why he is the Commissioner of the National Football League. He is supportive of the Chicago Bears owners, the McCaskey family, putting in a bid to buy the Arlington Heights racetrack property and maybe put a stadium on the property. Goodell was on a Chicago sports talk radio station WSCR and discussed the possibility of the team moving from Soldier Field in Chicago to the suburbs. While not outright endorsing a move, after all the McCaskeys put in a bid and may not get the property, Goodell did his job flawlessly when asked if the team was heading to the suburbs. He gave a non-answer but acknowledged that the McCaskeys need an additional option moving ahead as eventually the team’s lease to use Soldier Field in Chicago will end. The final year on the lease is in 2033 which is a long way off.

“I don’t know the answer to that question other than to know this is a really early stage to develop potentially an alternative,” Goodell said. “But I think a lot has to be done here. I know their commitment to the Chicago area is 110 percent, and that’s the most important thing to me. We have a long lease at Soldier Field. It’s a great place. But we’re all looking to the long term and trying to look at alternatives, and that’s what the Bears are doing. But I think for fans right now, I wouldn’t be focused on that. There’s a lot that has to go into this. Right now, let’s enjoy the ’21 season. The Arlington Heights village board voted to approve an overlay zoning draft that would allow a football stadium to be built on Arlington Park. The racetrack will close in September and then the 326-acre tract will be sold.

