SUPER BOWL LVIII WAS THE MOST WATCHED TV SHOW EVER: CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, and Univision scored big. Nantz and Romo were perfect.

Most of us who follow sports media figured that CBS would break a record with Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. We had the Kansas City Chiefs with Taylor Swift in the house and a San Francisco 49ers team that has a solid national following, two national brands.

What we didn’t know was that CBS would have the most watched TV show in history and the largest audience for an event since man set foot on the moon in 1969.

CBS Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LVIII, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, delivered the most-watched telecast in history with a Total Audience Delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports, Univision and NFL digital properties, including NFL+.

Super Bowl LVIII is the most-watched program ever , averaging 123.4 million viewers across all platforms, up +7% vs. last year’s Super Bowl which was the previous record (115.1 million).

, averaging across all platforms, vs. last year’s Super Bowl which was the previous record (115.1 million). More than 200 million viewers (202.4) watched all-or-part of Super Bowl LVIII across networks, the highest unduplicated total audience in history and up +10% vs. last year’s Super Bowl (183.6 million).

Super Bowl LVIII on CBS led the way with 120.0 million viewers , the largest audience in history for a single network.

, the for a single network. Super Bowl LVIII capped off a record-setting season for CBS Sports. The “NFL ON CBS” scored the most-watched regular season since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998 as well as the Network’s best postseason viewership since 1998.

MOST-STREAMED SUPER BOWL EVER

Super Bowl LVIII is the most-streamed Super Bowl in history led by a record-setting audience on Paramount+.

The CBS top broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson was pitch-perfect as they called Super Bowl 58, an instant classic with the Kansas City Chiefs 25-22 stunning defeat of the San Francisco 29ers in overtime. It might have been their best overall telecast as a broadcast team since the duo started working together back in 2017 and it also came as the Chairman of CBS Sports Sean McManus was retiring after 27 successful years at the network.

Nantz, a master storyteller kept on top of the flow of the game while Romo’s analysis was exciting it was not over the top. Wolfson did a great job of reporting from the sidelines. Director Mike Arnold used his 165 cameras to get some dramatic shots.

Arnold used the reverse angle views of Jauan Jennings’ TD pass to Christian McCaffrey in the first half and Travis Kelce’s 22-yard gain late in regulation to set up the tying field goal. Producer Jim Rikhoff did a masterful job of working with Arnold to cut to shots of Swfit only when it made sense.

McManus had to be pleased that CBS produced a near-perfect broadcast, his last telecast before his retirement. He is a class act and his high standard to make all CBS broadcasts the best they can be will continue for years to come.