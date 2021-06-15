The NFL Would Like To Play A Game In Germany

The NFL sees euros in its future.

Attention interested parties with pockets filled with money in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich or any other place in Germany. The National Football League wants to hear from you because the league is looking for a partner to host an NFL contest in Germany. Why Germany? The weekly NFL television viewership in the country has grown by more than 20 percent annually since 2017. The NFL claims millions of fans tuned in for last February’s Super Bowl, making it the third consecutive season of record German Super Bowl watching. According to the NFL, Germany is a leading market outside of North America for NFL Shop sales, fantasy football participation and sales of the Madden NFL video game.

The NFL is trying to expand its global reach. In February, the National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell said “we are planning for international games in 2021. That is the approach we are going to take.” The NFL does have two games on schedule for London in 2021. The Atlanta Falcons will host the New York Jets on Sunday, October 10th and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the home team against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 17th. In 2020, COVID-19 wiped out the schedule of international games. Shad Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars football team was supposed to play two games in London during the 2020 season. Jacksonville was scheduled to play on October 25th against Indianapolis and on November 1st with Detroit as the opponent. Atlanta was to host another London game playing Denver on September 27th and Miami was to be the home team in a match against New England on October 4th. Arizona was designated to be the home team for a Mexico City game. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the 2021 London schedule has been reduced and the Mexico City game has been scratched. The NFL wants additional partners preferably in Germany.

