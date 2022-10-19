Local Nashville Residents Not Funding Proposed NFL Stadium? Not Exactly True

By
Evan Weiner
-

Nashville residents do pay a state sales tax.

The National Football League’s Tennessee Titans ownership is one step closer to getting a new stadium which would replace a building that opened in 1999. The projected cost of the stadium-building project is pegged at $2.1 billion but that number is not set in stone and with the cost of building materials continuing to increase, the project could end up costing local taxpayers more than $760 million. The deal needs government approval and that could take up to two months. Titans ownership will kick in $840 million with that money coming from personal seat licensing sales and National Football League funding. The other $1.3  billion will come from the pockets of taxpayers, many of whom will never set foot in the stadium. Tennessee legislators  have approved the allocation of $500 million in bonds to the project. The $760 million needed to complete the stadium would be funded by Metro Sports Authority revenue bonds backed by a new 1% countywide hotel occupancy tax, in-stadium sales taxes and half of the state and local sales tax revenues from a planned 130-acre stadium-village with the stadium as the anchor.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper used a sleight of hand trick explaining how his city’s residents really aren’t paying taxes going to the stadium. That’s not true as local residents do pay state taxes through a state sales tax. “This new stadium proposal protects Metro taxpayers by not spending a single dollar that could be spent elsewhere on our core priorities like education and public safety. Doing nothing was not a legal option for us, and renovating the current stadium proved to be financially irresponsible, so we are proposing a new stadium paid for by the team, the state, tourists and spending around the stadium, not by your family.”

ennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman, left, in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

