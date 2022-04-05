More Bad Behavior Allegations About Commanders Owner Snyder

The House wants some more answers.

It seems House Republicans are not too thrilled with the possibility of more Congressional investigations into the National Football League’s Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Front Office Sports had a story that Snyder’s business allegedly did not share enough ticket revenue with the rest of the NFL. League bylaws require teams to pass along 40% of ticket sales from each home game, minus ticket handling charges and taxes, to the league which then distributes the funds to visiting teams. At least one person gave information to Congressional investigators that alleges Snyder’s business didn’t pass along the full 40%, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told the FOS website. The business denies the claim. The Oversight and Reform Committee is also investigating Snyder for workplace harassment.

Republican Oversight Committee Spokesperson Austin Hacker said “the leak of one-sided, unconfirmed, unsupported allegations from a disgruntled ex-employee with an ax to grind” is “further proof the Democrats’ investigation is a waste of Congress’ time. Apparently, Republican members of the House of Representatives never waste time on investigations. An NFL investigation of Snyder’s workplace issues resulted in the termination of some team employees, a $10 million fine on Snyder and he gave up control of the day-to-day franchise activities. But Snyder’s wife Tanya is running the business so it is still in the family. The NFL refused to release any information about the Snyder investigation. But politicians in Maryland and Virginia are not letting an investigation that the NFL refuses to release as if the league is hiding something, or other allegations dissuade them from showering Snyder with money to build a new stadium. Maryland would require Snyder to build his own stadium near his present stadium in Landover but the state would spend $400 million for a stadium-village around the present facility.

