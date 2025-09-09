NFL Notes: Records fall, ugly wins, and prime time excellence

Bills Pull Off Historic Comeback

Only one word can describe the Buffalo Bills’ come-from-behind 41-40 win over the Baltimore Ravens on NFL Sunday Night Football.

Wow.

Buffalo became the first NFL team ever to trail by 15 points or more with less than four minutes to play and still win in regulation. It was also the first time in franchise history that Baltimore scored 40 points and lost.

The Bills, down 40-25 with under four minutes to go, won on a Matt Prater field goal as time expired. Prater had been working out at an Arizona high school just three days earlier before signing with the Bills.

Derrick Henry was the star for the Ravens—until he wasn’t. Henry carried 18 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns, but his fumble with the score 40-32 and 3:10 left helped fuel Buffalo’s incredible comeback. It was only Henry’s second lost fumble in his last 38 games.

Revenge is Sweet

Nobody carries a grudge better than Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh’s new quarterback got even with the team that cut him, throwing four touchdowns and leading the game-winning drive in the Steelers’ 32-30 win over the New York Jets.

The future Hall of Famer made sure to tell everyone how he felt about the Jets afterward. And by the way, Rodgers is now 5-0 against Justin Fields, the QB New York signed to replace him.

Second-Year Jump

Arizona wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. didn’t have the rookie season many expected in 2024. Year two started differently. Harrison led the Cardinals with five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown in a win over New Orleans. Quarterback Kyler Murray posted a 155.6 passer rating when throwing his way.

Winning Ugly

Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow has piled up big stats in the past only to see his team lose. Sunday, it was the opposite. In a 17-16 win over Cleveland, Burrow threw for only 113 yards. The 17 points were the second fewest ever scored in a Burrow victory (he beat Denver 15-10 in 2021). On the other side, Browns QB Joe Flacco threw for 290 yards in the loss.

Winning Uglier

San Francisco committed nine penalties, turned the ball over twice, missed two field goals—and still beat Seattle 17-13. It was the 49ers’ seventh win in the last eight meetings with the Seahawks.

The Pack is Back

After watching the Lions win the NFC North the past two years and take three of the last four matchups, the Packers struck back with a 27-13 victory on Sunday. It was 27-6 before Detroit scored on a highlight-reel grab in the final minute.

In that game, Josh Jacobs found the end zone for the 10th straight contest (including playoffs). He’s now two games shy of LaDainian Tomlinson’s 2004 record of 12 straight.

Tough Opener for Cam Ward

The schedule-maker didn’t do NFL No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward any favors, sending him against the Denver Broncos defense in his debut. Ward struggled, going 12-for-28 for 112 yards while taking six sacks.

It was rated the fourth-worst debut by a No. 1 overall pick. The three worse than Ward’s? John Elway, Jim Plunkett, and Terry Bradshaw—who went on to win eight Super Bowls between them.

Nothing to Spit At

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter should learn Monday how much he’ll be fined—and whether he’ll be suspended—for spitting on Dallas QB Dak Prescott during Thursday’s opener. Expect a heavy fine and at least a one-game suspension.

By the way, with the Eagles’ win, defending Super Bowl champions are now 21-5 on opening day over the last 26 years.

One Streak and Another

The Chargers’ victory over Kansas City on Friday night in Brazil gave coach Jim Harbaugh a perfect 6-0 record on NFL opening day. It also snapped Los Angeles’ seven-game skid against the Chiefs and marked Justin Herbert’s first win over KC after six losses.