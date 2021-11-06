NFL Should Be In Crisis Mode

It was not a good week for Roger Goodell.

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell probably is not humming the theme song from a 1964 NBC satirical TV show called That Was The Week That Was, which included the line, it’s over let it go. It is going to be very difficult for Goodell to say it’s over let it go. The lead up to week nine featured three incidents which on the surface could derail an entertainment business. The Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs III was arrested after his car slammed into the back of another vehicle that went up in flames and killed the car’s 23-year-old driver and her dog. Ruggs was charged with reckless driving as well as driving under the influence resulting in death. Prosecutors also charged Ruggs with misdemeanor gun possession. Las Vegas released Ruggs but the car crash is not going away for the NFL. The NFL also failed to disclose to the House Oversight and Reform Committee its Washington Football Team investigation into the organization’s workplace culture. Congress wants to know why the report has not been made public.

Then there is Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay quarterback who tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers will miss a week 9 game against Kansas City. Rodgers claimed he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the three approved vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer. In August, Rodgers dodged a question about being vaccinated claiming he underwent a treatment designed to raise his immunity. He added that “I made a decision that was in the best interest of my body.” Rodgers broke the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and the Packers organization may have looked the other way. To make matters worse Rodgers has a marketing deal with a Wisconsin health provider that urges people to get COVID-19 vaccinations. That was the week that was in the NFL.

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191