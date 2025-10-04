NFL WEEK 5 “STOCK UP & STOCK DOWN” TEAMS

Stock Up Teams for Week 5

1) Cleveland Browns Defense

Stock up big time. I’ve been raving about this defense for weeks. Early on I thought maybe the stats were skewed, as often happens through two weeks, but now four full games are in the books and this defense is flat-out playing at a greatest-of-all-time level. I made this my No. 1 choice because so many bettors and fans get caught up in win-loss records. Forget that — this Browns offense is a disaster, but the defense is absolutely magical right now.

Here’s the reality: the Browns defense is No. 1 in the league, allowing just 223 total yards per game. They’re No. 2 against the run (3.8 yards per carry), and through four games they’ve allowed only one run of more than nine yards. They’ve also piled up 11 sacks and consistent QB pressure while not allowing a single 200-yard passing game yet. Time of possession battles? They’ve won three out of four. Bottom line — don’t underestimate this defense just because of the Browns’ record or ugly final scores. This unit is loaded.

2) Detroit Lions Offense

Remember Week 1 when the Lions got stifled by Green Bay and everyone panicked about losing OC Ben Johnson? That was fake news. Since then, the Lions have scored 52, 38, and 34 points in their last three games, while the offensive line has been flawless — zero sacks allowed over that span.

When QB Jared Goff has time, he’s one of the most accurate passers in the league. Right now, he’s surrounded by more offensive weapons than any other team, and the line is playing in beast mode. Add in a defense that has 14 sacks and six turnovers forced in the last three weeks, and you’ve got a team that looks like the best in football right now.

Stock Down Teams for Week 5

1) Carolina Panthers Offense

This offense is flat-out atrocious. The Panthers’ defense is doing its part, but the offense can’t move the ball. They’ve topped 300 total yards only once. Rookie QB Bryce Young looks completely lost — poor reads, no awareness of down and distance, and no support from a run game averaging just 3.8 yards per carry.

The Panthers’ 30-0 win over Atlanta? One of the most deceiving final scores you’ll ever see. They lost the total yards battle 332-224, were outplayed in first downs, and went 3-for-11 on third down. The offensive line stinks, the run game offers no explosiveness, and the passing game has produced only three completions all season over 18 yards (and one came when a cornerback fell down). This team lacks star power across the board and will be a betting fade most weeks.

2) Cincinnati Bengals Offense

When Joe Burrow went down, some thought Jake Browning might keep them afloat. Instead, it’s been a trainwreck. Browning has thrown for just 140 and 125 yards in his last two games, has five interceptions against only three touchdowns, and looks completely lost under pressure. He’s been sacked seven times, and the happy feet have already set in.

The run game is even worse, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry with a long rush of 12 yards all season. For a team with elite wideouts and expectations of 30 points a game, this has turned into one of the biggest disappointments of 2025. With defenses loading up to stop the receivers and little faith in the line or QB, the Bengals’ offense is going nowhere fast. Ouch.