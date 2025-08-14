Old faces, new places: which NFL stars are on the move in 2025?

Rodgers Once Again Headlines the NFL Offseason

Once again the biggest, or the most dramatic, story of the NFL offseason involved future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Was Rodgers going back to the New York Jets for a third season? If not, where would he land for his 21st NFL season? Or would he just retire and start the clock on his Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

The Jets answered the first question when the team’s new regime led by head coach Aaron Glenn invited the quarterback to a meeting where he was told he was being released.

Drama surrounded the second and third questions as Rodgers talked with a few teams, including the New York Giants, and at the same time discussed retirement.

In the end, he signed a one-year deal, which he says will be his last, with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The hope is not just getting them to the playoffs but taking them back to a Super Bowl for the first time since he beat them in Super Bowl XLV as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers is one of many old faces in new places for the 2025 NFL season. Here’s a look at some others who could make an impact on their new teams.

Haason Reddick, Edge, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

From 2020–2023, Reddick put up 50.5 sacks and another 51 tackles for loss for the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles. Last year was a wasted season with the Jets when the team traded for him and then didn’t give him a new contract. While there’s concern—this is his fifth team in six years—look for Bucs head coach Todd Bowles to get the most out of his star pass rusher.

Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Adams wasted three years of his brilliant career when he left a solid organization and perennial playoff team Green Bay to go to the inept Las Vegas Raiders. Now he’s back with a good organization and one that believes they can get him to his first Super Bowl. If Matthew Stafford can stay healthy, Adams will flourish in the Rams’ offense.

Joey Bosa, DE, Buffalo Bills

The Bills needed another pass rusher and took a chance on Bosa, who when healthy can be one of the better ones in the league. The problem is staying healthy—he’s started just 18 games over the past three years and still recorded 14 sacks. If he can return to the form where he averaged over 10 sacks a season in a five-year span, Buffalo will have landed exactly what they wanted—and needed.

Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos

After five average seasons with the Giants, who made him a first-round pick in 2017, Engram shined in Jacksonville. In his first two years with the Jaguars, he caught 187 passes for 1,729 yards. Injury cut short last season for him, but he still had 47 catches for 365 yards in just nine games. He might become the perfect security blanket for young Denver QB Bo Nix.

Deebo Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

Once Washington gets the Terry McLaurin situation solved, Samuel should be the perfect complement to the offense. Thanks to assorted injuries, he’s no longer the star he was in 2021 when he had 77 receptions for 1,405 yards. But he could still replicate his 2023 numbers (60-892 and a career-best seven touchdowns).

Josh Sweat, Edge, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals head coach Jon Gannon knows Sweat from their time together in Philadelphia, which should help the boom-or-bust pass rusher. Sweat can be the best player on the field—as he was in Super Bowl LVII—but can also disappear at times. Arizona took the chance and spent big money hoping to see more of the former than the latter.

Milton Williams, DT, New England Patriots

During the Eagles’ Super Bowl run last season, Williams emerged as one of the best defensive tackles in the league, and the Patriots outbid the Carolina Panthers to get him. New head coach Mike Vrabel will look to make Williams a cornerstone on his defensive line.