Politicians Cannot Wait To Give Commanders Owner Money For A New Stadium

The team wants a new building in five years.

Virginia and Maryland seemingly are ready to shower the National Football League’s Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder with money to build a stadium despite allegations that arose during a Congressional roundtable of workplace sexual harassment at Snyder’s business. You would think Snyder would have a hard time getting political support for his desire to get a new stadium but that is not the case as politicians seemingly cannot wait to provide Snyder with plans and wheelbarrows filled with money in an effort to get his business. “We’re not going to get into a bidding war over them,” Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said. But Maryland would help out in funding a new stadium and surrounding development at the site of their current home. The state and Prince George’s County have proposed a new stadium as part of a development along a five-mile corridor that would include a practice facility, team headquarters, hotel, entertainment district, and community hub in Landover, Maryland. Politicians in Virginia are considering putting up to as much as $1.2 billion in public funding for a stadium and a stadium-village for Snyder’s business.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser wants Snyder to build his new stadium at the site of the RFK Stadium near the Capitol. “Every major sports franchise in the region calls D.C. home,” the mayor once tweeted. “The next chapter for the Washington Commanders should be a return to winning right here in DC.” Bowser wants a stadium-village built on the site after the old stadium is razed. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington in the House Of Representatives, plans to introduce federal legislation to sell the RFK Stadium land where the team once played to the city. Snyder wants to get a new stadium built by 2027. It costs more than a billion dollars to build a state-of-the-art NFL stadium. Snyder may be odious but politicians want his business.

Evan can be reached at evan_weiner@hotmail.com

Evan Weiner’s books are available at iTunes – https://books.apple.com/us/author/evan-weiner/id595575191