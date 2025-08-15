Tanner McKee valued by Eagles in quest for another Super Bowl

Eagles’ History of Valuing the No. 2 Quarterback

If there is any team that realizes the value of a No. 2 quarterback and likewise values the position, it’s the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Go back through the years—this is a team that signed Mike Vick right out of prison, even though Donovan McNabb was still the starter. The team that watched Nick Foles win Super Bowl LII with a performance for the ages. And the team that drafted Jalen Hurts shortly after making Carson Wentz one of the highest-paid QBs in the league.

So unless the offer is so ridiculous they can’t say no, don’t expect the Eagles to trade their current No. 2 QB Tanner McKee despite rumors to the contrary.

Tanner McKee’s Role and Contract Situation

McKee, the team’s sixth-round pick out of Stanford in 2023, is Hurts’ current backup. His brief play last season and his opening preseason performance last week in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals has teams inquiring about his availability. Again, unless it’s something jaw-dropping, expect the Eagles to hold onto the 6-6, 231-pound 25-year-old.

“He has another year (on his contract) after this one so he’s not going anywhere,’’ a source familiar with the situation said. “Now, next year when he’s in that final year and they could lose him as a free agent, well, we’ll talk then.’’

Strong Preseason Performance Against the Bengals

Last week against the Bengals, who played their starters in the first half, McKee completed 20 of 25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown on a one-yard sneak.

“It felt good. I felt like we were moving the ball, which is always fun,” McKee said after the game. “Obviously, we’ll watch the film… but overall, moved the ball well. Had a lot of guys that made great plays. So, the feeling is good.”

Chemistry With Darius Cooper

McKee’s favorite target of the night was undrafted wide receiver Darius Cooper, who had six catches for 82 yards. Right before halftime, McKee delivered a perfect throw on a go-ball to Cooper for a 20-yard touchdown pass in between two Bengals defenders.

“It was a concept with this individual route. KP’s (Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo) like, give them whatever you want,” McKee said. “I’m like, if it’s one-on-one, we’re going to take a go ball. Great release. Beat them over the top. (Cooper) made a great grab.

“I was happy to see that… it builds confidence for me as a quarterback to give them the ball, but also for the other guys that are on the sideline and the coaches.”

Looking Ahead to the Browns

McKee will likely get the majority of the work again Saturday afternoon when the Eagles host another AFC North team, the Cleveland Browns.

McKee’s 2024 Regular-Season Experience

A year ago, McKee—who was No. 3 behind Hurts and Kenny Pickett—saw his first regular-season action in a 41-7 win over Dallas. He threw four passes in that game, completed three, and two were for touchdowns. He started the final game of the season against the New York Giants and completed 27 of 41 passes for 268 yards and two more touchdowns.

The Eagles saw enough to ship Pickett, a former first-round pick of Pittsburgh, to Cleveland during the offseason.

Trade McKee? Not Likely in 2025

Trade McKee? Not this year. The Eagles, of all teams, value that No. 2 QB position too much.